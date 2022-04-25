And the winner’s are…

Bowls by Bones

Last Sunday there were two social games and four championship games – one of which was a final.

The final of the 2022 Men’s Championship Pairs game was between the defending champs George Kent and Jason Barbeler and the new pairing of Peter Thurecht and Alan “Bub” Barbeler.

Pete and Bub came through some very tough games to reach the final in their first year together, but George and Jason have been in great form.

They shot out to a 5-nil lead before Pete and Bub caught them and went on to a handy 12-6 lead after nine ends.

George and Jason caught them again at 13-all after 13 ends and then 14-all after 15 ends.

Pete and Bub got in front again by one shot until George and Jason scored six shots in three ends to skip out to a 20–15 lead with two ends left to play.

Pete and Bub scored three shots on the penultimate end which meant they needed two to tie the game or three to win it on the last end.

Unfortunately, Pete and Bub could only score one shot and went down 19-20.

Well done to George and Jason who made it two in a row which is hard to do.

There was a Men’s Championship Singles game held to see who went on to the final.

We saw defending champ Ray Harmsworth up against Tony Barbeler, and we were expecting a cracker of a game, and that’s what we got.

Ray got a sizable gap early on, but Tony fought his way back and hit the lead at 18–16 after 19 ends.

Over the next 14 ends, the lead changed seven times and was all tied up on five occasions.

At the end of those 14 ends, the score was 28–26 to Ray.

Ray got it to 30–27 on the 36th end but Tony scored two shots to be one shot behind.

Both bowlers could win it from here, but it was Ray who scored a single shot to take the game 31–29.

A testament to the quality of the game was that it had taken 38 ends for the game to be decided.

Ray now awaits the winner of Shawn Ryan and Darcy Browne to see who takes out the Men’s Singles title.

The other two Championship games were B Grade men’s singles.

The first game had Pat Downing taking on Bluey Beard.

Bluey lead this game for 12 ends up until the 23rd end and the game was tied up four times during those ends as well.

Pat was leading after 26 ends when Bluey scored a rare four shots to take the lead 25–24.

Bluey’s experience then showed when he scored six shots to one in the next six ends to take the win by 31–25.

We also had the ever-young pairing of Patrick Casey and Bernie Gayler taking on each other.

With the game at 22–12 in Patrick’s favour Bernie wasn’t out of it, but unfortunately, he got stuck on 12 shots for seven ends in which time Patrick got to 30.

After another two ends he took the game 31–13 and moves to the next round.

In social games we saw Paula Coral and Leigh defeat Hawkesy, Rodney, and Amanda 24 – 23 and we saw Justin, Bob, and Dorrie beat Shawn, Wayne, and Baileigh by 21–15.