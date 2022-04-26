“Invaluable”, Littleproud’s election promise to boost local business

Michael R Williams

Incumbent Maranoa MP David Littleproud visited the Western Game Processing to announce – as an election promise – significant funding to the Longreach business.

Western Game Processing President Ben Cameron said the funding was “invaluable”.

Western Game Processing is a major boon to the Central West economy, and the $1.3 million will help Mr Cameron employ over 10 more staff.

“We process between 3000-4000 roos a week,” he said.

“That’s made into dog rolls and pet treats and all sorts of stuff.

“When you take into account cleaners and truck drivers we employ around 30 people – not to mention shooters.”

With the funding, Mr Cameron said he is hoping to increase his business in the northern parts of the State.

And, Minister Littleproud said that while this is an election promise, he expects Labor to match his promise if elected.

“Our contribution to the project, worth approximately $2.5 million in total, will deliver an economic injection into remote communities with direct and indirect business and employment opportunities” Minister Littleproud said.

Western Game Processing (WGP), which is based in Longreach, currently has 11 existing chiller box sites in north Queensland including near Hughenden, Eromanga, and Barcaldine.

The expansion will support WGPs significant growth since its inception in 2018 and will see an additional 12 chiller boxes placed across six sites including Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Boulia, Julia Creek, and Middleton.

Increasing the number and location of the chiller boxes will help the business become more resilient to weather events and will ensure product demand is met.

The business estimates that each chiller box has the capacity, depending on the number of licensed harvesters, to inject between $350,000 and $2 million directly into a community per annum.

The project will also include the purchase of a prime mover and trailers, the construction of a ‘fit for purpose’ solar powered preparation shed, an accommodation hub to offer workers short and long-term accommodation, and an office and staff amenities block that caters to the needs of the expanding administration role of the business.

“The Liberal and Nationals Government will always put agriculture front and centre, unlike Labor who haven’t announced any policies that will drive economic growth and prosperity outside their metropolitan seats,” Minister Littleproud said.