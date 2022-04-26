Nearly 30 years on rodeo road

Road to Rodeo

For nearly 30 years the Iker name has appeared on Rodeo programs, posters and results sheets.

Once again, that name will feature in the Road To Rodeo Longreach event, with Alton Downs cowboy Shane Iker, one of the favourites in the three events, Steer Wrestling, Rope and Tie, and Team Roping contesting hard over the weekend.

The current Australian Professional Rodeo Association President has a very impressive career resume including three All Round Australian Champion titles and he’ll head into Longreach with his wife Jorja who will compete in the Breakaway Roping and 7-year-old son Mason, who we’ll see in the Junior Barrel Race.

Iker told us, “as competitors, we’re really excited to see a full event rodeo back in Longreach after an absence of 15 years”.

“The lineup of talent that is coming to town is going to make this a tough one to win, but I’ll get out there and do my best and hopefully get among the places.

“It’ll be a great Rodeo to watch, we all want to win this one’’ he said.

Action gets underway 10am on Saturday morning at the Longreach Showgrounds, tickets are online at www.isarodeo.com.au/