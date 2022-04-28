64 years in the making

Road to Rodeo

It’s a bit over 16OOkm or about two and a half days in the truck from Cootamundra to the Road to Rodeo Longreach, and Bob Holder reckons it’s 64 years since he last competed at the Longreach Rodeo grounds.

When he was last here, like all the cowboys of that era, he got on the bulls and rode in the saddle bronc and bareback, that’s just ‘what you did’.

Australia’s oldest competing cowboy has been on the rodeo road for 76 years and still can’t get enough of it.

These days he’s swapped the Roughstock for roping and he told us “I’ve given my bones a helluva hiding all my life, they can only take so much”!

Then he added, “This will be my first event back after a second hip replacement, I feel great and I’m more than good to go.’’

He’ll travel up with his 20-year-old gelding ‘Storm’ to compete in the Team Roping with his good mate Lee Moore and driving the truck is his daughter Kerrie, the current Australian and Mount Isa Barrel Race Champion (and arena record holder), and she’ll headline the field of talented cowgirls when she and her 14yo gelding named ‘Dually’ (Dual Jazz x Rockalena) that Bob bought for her as a 2-year-old.

To watch these two at their craft will be worth the price of admission on its own.

Make sure you don’t miss the first full event Rodeo in Longreach in 15 years, it’s going to be an amazing show.

And come and cheer on these two Champions, but Bob tells us he’ll be back, he reckons he’s got at least another 5-10 years in him.