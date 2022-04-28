Funding committed to Blackall road

The Liberal-National Government is continuing to deliver better and safer roads with $480,000 committed to re-sheeting Langlo Road in the Blackall-Tambo region, under the Remote Roads Upgrade Program (RRUP).

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the funding would ensure more unsealed and neglected roads across the region would get the attention they need, making them safer and delivering motorists and freight to their destination sooner.

“The Liberals and Nationals understand the importance of reliable roads in the bush, and we are committed to delivering much-needed upgrades to as many roads as possible,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Remote roads are out of sight for most people, but they are crucial links for members of regional communities, keeping locals moving from A to B.

“These projects will also create new jobs, supporting our economic recovery and generating new opportunities across Maranoa.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the roads targeted have been neglected for years.

“Our Government believes regional Australians deserve the same standard of living and opportunities as people living in capital cities,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“That’s why we’re delivering much-needed upgrades to some of Australia’s neglected roads. Families living on farms shouldn’t face barriers to getting their kids to school or visiting the grocery store.

“Improving remote roads will keep motorists safe and freight moving, ensuring regional businesses can continue to get their products to ports quickly and safely.

“This is part of our vision to make our nation as strong as possible as quickly as possible.”

Mr Joyce said that while not surprising, it is a shame the Labor Party will never deliver this funding.

“The Member for Moreton, Graham Perrett, believes upgrading remote roads is irresponsible, which tells regional Australians everything they need to know about Labor’s plans for our regions,” he said

“The Government recognises the costs to upgrade rural and regional roads are often prohibitive for local governments, which is why our Government is committed to providing vital funding for neglected roads.

“Only the Liberals and Nationals have a plan to make regional Australia stronger, safer, and wealthier.”