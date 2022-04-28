In profile: Mike Kelly, One Nation

What is your name and party?

Mike Kelly, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

Where do you live? How long have you lived there?

Yangan (18 Klms outside of Warwick), four months.

Why did you choose to run/ rerun for Maranoa?

I’m sick of seeing what the government is doing to our country following this foreign agenda. They’ve completely sold us out. This is meant to be the land of the “fair go” and it’s nearly impossible to do business with all of the red tape, green tape, forms and fees. I’m sick of the blatant corruption and lack of transparency, especially when it’s me and my kids that have to pay for it all. It’s worse than I’ve ever seen. Party line voting has totally disconnected politicians from their electorate which means they are only operating with with self-interest without providing genuine representation. I want that to change. I called the One Nation head office to see which electorates were available. They said they hadn’t found the right person for Maranoa yet because it’s 729,000 square kilometres and the electorate challenges are huge due to its size and diversity of industries. I asked that they give it to me as I was born and bred in Barcaldine, my family and friends are scattered throughout the electorate and I’m prepared to drive the entire electorate to find out not only the needs of each area, but what solutions are possible.

Why did you choose your party?

I trust One Nation.I haven’t always agreed with them over the years but I’ve really admired the fact that they’ve always had the guts to say what we are all thinking. Seeing what’s happened these past two years, I want to be with a party that is genuinely prepared to fight for our rights.

What did you do before politics? Or what do you do outside of politics for work or as a volunteer?

I’ve run a number of real estate investing businesses for over 20 years and enjoyed multiple corporate roles that have all added tremendously to my skillset. I’ve been a business broker, business coach, real estate agent, national General Manager of a real estate franchise, Area Manager for more than 10 retail stores, a professional musician, and a business “troubleshooter” for struggling businesses. I was chairman of the school board where my children were educated, I’ve led large community campaigns fighting against developers and state governments and I’ve never been shy of getting in and lending a hand when it’s needed.

What are the three key issues for the electorate?

There are certainly more than three areas that need a lot of work and it depends on what part of the massive electorate we are talking about as each region has very different requirements, however, if I’m limited to three, I’d have to revert to the feedback I’m receiving directly from the people I’m talking to in the towns as I visit. I’ll pick three that can be “umbrella” issues for the entire electorate. Excluding the massive discontent and mistrust towards the government’s handling of Covid, their submissive global compliance agenda, and the massive breaches and stripping away of the citizen’s rights these past two years, it would have to be 1) Water Infrastructure, 2) Rural Medical Services, and 3) Telecommunications in the bush.

Many roads are appalling however most roads are State-owned, so a different approach is needed to address those challenges.

What are your three most important policies?

Water. 21 per cent of our water rights are owned by foreign investors however the government withhold the ownership details. One Nation will build new water infrastructure projects, including dams, and increase the supply to Australian farmers and our growing nation. We will legislate the full disclosure of water ownership and ban the sale of water to foreign investors. One Nation supports the implementation of the Hybrid Bradfield Scheme to drought-proof and flood mitigate the nation

Rural Health Services: One Nation recognises the need to bolster the number of regional doctors, nurses and other critical health professionals. To encourage better regional medical services, One Nation will introduce three-year contracts for newly qualified medical professionals and in return pay their HECS-HELP loans in full.

Royal Commission into the handling of COVID: One Nation will continue to push for a Royal Commission into the handling of COVID. A Royal Commission will have the necessary power to compel the expert health advice Australian governments relied on to justify and implement pandemic measures – much of the advice has been hidden from the Australian people. We need a Royal Commission because this inquiry must be completely transparent to the Australian public. The Australian people deserve a comprehensive account of the decisions made by their governments to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.