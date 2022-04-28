In profile: Ellisa Parker, Greens

1. What is your name and party

Ellisa Parker – The Greens

2. Where do you live? How long have you lived there?

I live on the cusp of Maranoa and Groom in the Toowoomba Regional Council area. I shifted a few times but I have been in this ‘zone’ since 2007.

3. Why did you choose to run/ rerun for Maranoa?

I love this part of Queensland and the people. I think I will be a good representative for them. I’ve worked in the Barakula/Mundubbera and Kingaroy areas, and have also spent time around Roma.

To me, this landscape is heaven – it’s such a unique ecosystem. The people are so welcoming and there is a great community spirit. But we are often neglected by the government. We need a strong voice in Parliament to push for changes to protect our unique environment and provide more support for rural and remote Queenslanders.

4. Why did you choose your party?

I have always been a champion for social and environmental justice, so my values most align with the Greens. I believe we all deserve a fair go, a roof over our heads, food on the table, and quality health care and education. Australians deserve this, as a minimum.

5. What did you do before politics? Or what do you do outside of politics for work or as a volunteer?

Growing up in the Tweed Valley in NSW, I was surrounded by cattle and sugarcane, a World Heritage-listed ‘protected’ rainforest, and a pristine coastline. This is why I gravitated to working in conservation and the agriculture sector. I studied at the Australian Agricultural college in Mareeba in 2005, and have stayed in Queensland since.

I’ve worked for Forestry, managing harvest areas including tree marking, fire management and helping apiarists find ‘blooms’. I also worked in conservation, weed control and management with the “Green Army” and in local government. I’ve milked cows and goats, driven feedlot trucks and put up and pulled down fences, whatever needed to be done at the time really.

I always try to participate somehow in local shows – in 2009 I was a rural ambassador for Goombungee Haden Show where we started the ute muster. I help mum and dad at the Woodenbong show and I encourage my kids to be involved also.

In the last few years, I have really been advocating for more affordable and sustainable housing throughout our region. In 2020 I founded the Darling Downs Affordable Housing Association, after seeing local social housing that was unsafe for habitation or sold off without being replaced.

6. What are the three key issues for the electorate?

My vision for Maranoa is clean air and water, healthy soils and resilient rural communities. The three biggest issues we need to address to get there are: A lack of affordable housing, access to bulk-billed medical care, and our response to climate change

7. What are your three most important policies?

#1 Tax billionaires and big corporations: it’s not fair that billionaires and big corporations avoid paying billions in tax that could otherwise fund health, education and infrastructure. The Greens will raise $378 billion over 10 years with a 6% tax on the wealth of billionaires and a tycoon tax on highly profitable multinational corporations. We’ll use that to fund things like bringing dental into Medicare and making childcare free.

#2 Revive local manufacturing:The Greens will bring back jobs that have gone overseas by establishing a Manufacturing Australia Fund. We’ll create 180,000 secure, well-paid jobs with a $12 billion investment in green steel manufacturing, green hydrogen exports, and mineral processing in Queensland, invest $1.2 billion to manufacture electric vehicles and their components here in Australia, and introduce procurement policies to ensure the government is buying products made by local workers.

#3 Affordable housing: Green’s fully-costed housing policy will deliver 1 million quality, affordable homes across Australia over the next 20 years, including public housing where rent is capped at 25% of income, and shared ownership where first home-buyers can own for just $300K. We’ll also cap rent increases and abolish ‘no-grounds’ evictions, improving security for renters.