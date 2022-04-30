Road to rodeo begins

Road to Rodeo

Buckles, belts and Bulls – human and animal versions – are taking over Longreach in Outback Queensland this weekend for the firstever Road to Rodeo.

Meet the Bulls – Maggie, Louis, Audrey and George Bull from Brisbane, who together with parents Ed and Ali made the 1000km trip this week!

And also meet famous Longreach local OLLIE the Brahman and his owner John Hawkes, along with Henry and Arthur the Border Collies who will be making star appearances over the next two days!

Some of the best riders in the country are arriving in Longreach and preparing to compete in the arena, while accommodation in the town is at capacity.

Also making the trip west are The Wolfe Brothers, newest winners of the Golden Guitar for Contemporary Album of the Year and for Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year at Tamworth Country Music Festival just last week! They will be performing live at Longreach at the Rodeo Rock concert on Saturday night!

Road to Rodeo Longreach features a full rodeo program (Bull Ride (Open, Over 40s, 2nd & Junior Division), Saddle Bronc -Open & 2nd Division – Bareback -Open & 2nd Division – Rope & Tie (Open), Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Ladies Barrel Race, Ladies Breakaway Roping and Mini Bull Rides), and a knockout country music line-up starring (in addition to The Wolfe Brothers), Bella Mackenzie, Luke Geiger & Bareback and James Johnston as well as locals Corinne Ballard and John Hawkes.

There’s food & wine, low ‘n’ slow BBQ by famed pitmasters The Shank Brothers, wine tastings at Brown Brother’s Proseccos Paddock, markets and sideshow alley, competitor meet & greet sessions, cooking demonstrations, bush poetry by Scotty the Barefoot Poet, sheepdog demonstrations and more.

Between the rodeo action, the country music line-up, the low & slow BBQ on offer and the iconic big outback skies under which it all will happen, Longreach is set to host a party for the ages!

Building on the dual legends of rodeo and Outback Queensland, the Longreach Showgrounds and Rodeo Arena plays host. Road to Rodeo – An Isa Rodeo Experience brings a taste of the legendary Mount Isa Mines Rodeo experience Longreach, featuring the signature ingredients of this iconic event including thrilling rodeo action and live Rodeo Rock.

The series aims to create four new annual rodeo events across Queensland by 2024, representing a long-term economic injection to the state of over $4 million.

This outback festival is perfectly at home in Longreach, home to stockmen, shearers, sunsets and big blue skies.

Longreach in the heart of Outback Queensland is the perfect location for the first Road to Rodeo.

It is a proud rodeo-loving region, is home to the Stockman’s Hall of Fame and has a long rodeo and camp drafting history.

The full program can be seen at www.isarodeo.com.au/road-to-rodeo-longreach/