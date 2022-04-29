Well that was always going to happen

Road to Rodeo

In 1999 Boulia cowboy Grant Wells was crowned Australian Bull Ride champion.

Little did he know that 22 years later he would inspire and mentor a proud young Kalkadoon man to be the 2021 Australian Champion Bull Rider.

Grant is great friends with David and Katrina Rutherfurd, and it was their young son Donovan who, from the age of three, watched videos of Grant riding bulls from rodeos all around the country.

Not watching just once but non-stop, time after time his Mum Katrina told us.

“He wanted to be a Bull Rider from then’ she said.

The first step was mutton busting back in the good old days at Boulia in 2004.

Then he moved onto Poddy calves and then rode his first Open Bull in Richmond in 2015.

Many predicted that one day Donovan would be Australian Champion and that prediction came true this year when he broke the APRA National Finals Bull Ride score record with a 92pt effort on board ‘Mr Fabulous’ to secure the title and the Rookie Australian Champion title as well.

During the week you’ll find him on his Grandparents 180,000 acre cattle property Malbonvale, 40km south of Mount Isa on the Duchess Road.

He’s kept busy working 3,000 Brahman cattle working off motorbikes or horses and loves his time out on the land with his Grandad Pato.

But come the weekend he’s on the rodeo road and he’s travelled the length and breadth of Australia refining his skills to become the best in the country.

He’ll line up this weekend in a quality field of Bull riders and has drawn the Darren Brandenburg bull named ‘Forever Amen’.

It’s the bull that Troy Wilkinson rode for 88pts to win the Isa Rodeo title last year so he knows if he can get him to the buzzer it could be a big score.

Come and watch this outstanding Australian Champion in action on Saturday night at the Road To Rodeo Longreach, tickets are on sale here: www.isarodeo.com.au/road-to-rodeo-longreach/tickets/