Dealing with flood fallout

Michael R Williams

While recent flooding had only caused minor damage to local infrastructure, the threat to stranded tourists became very real.

Longreach police officers, along with other emergency service workers, went to great efforts to ensure locals and tourists were safe.

Longreach Police Station Regan Draheim said police continued to monitor conditions before committing to road closures.

“Along with the SES we asked several caravaners to move their vehicles from Apex Park, and we actually had to recover several of those vehicles,” he said.

“While it did not get as inundated as Isisford – not that that area was inundated – but certainly, it made sense to move the caravans onto the hardstanding in town.”

While flooding in flatter regions often does not inundate people, it often can cause people to become isolated.

“We constantly liaise with SES and Council and health in responses to those circumstances,” he said.

“There were some people caught along Muttaburra-Cramsie road who were forced to stay in place for 48 hours.

“They were safe in the area they were in, but we weren’t going to risk a recovery effort because it would risk putting other people in unnecessary danger.

“Especially when they weren’t in any danger at the time.”

Mr Draheim said he was pleased with the response from tourists and locals during that time, and thanked SES and the Council for their support.

“We constantly look at how our job can improve, communication is one thing,” he said.

“So we’re not getting people driving the Darr River, and stopping waiting for it to open back up – and the word was it wasn’t going to open until today.

“So if you’re on the other side of the Darr River, you’re stuck there for what could be 24-48 hours.”

Longreach police issued two traffic infringement notices after for driving along closed roads.

Both were along the Landsborough Highway between Longreach and the Darr River.

Both received $827 fines.

The first drivers had driven all the way from Winton passing a road closed sign located at the Winton Airport.

The second was a tourist who, upon passing the road closed sign at Cramsie Muttaburra Rd, Longreach, stated he knew the road was closed “but just wanted to have a look”.