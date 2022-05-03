Strong number of cases

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Mr Christopher Sullivan.

Allowing for cases discharged after completing isolation, the total number of active cases currently in the region is 49.

There is currently one case in hospital.

All other cases are receiving care in the Virtual Ward.

To date, accounting for those who have been discharged from quarantine, the Central West HHS has recorded 668 cases of COVID-19 since the first case on 22 December.

Our latest data shows that 94.6 per cent of eligible Central West residents aged 12 years and older are now fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.

Across the health service, we have delivered 5,495 booster doses.

The rate of vaccination amongst our First Nations residents also is very high with 86.6 per cent of those aged 12 years and older having received two doses.

We are also delivering vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years and have, to date, vaccinated about 49 per cent of children in that age group in the Central West with their first dose.

The child vaccine is being delivered in two doses about eight weeks apart so it’s vital you bring your child in for that second dose to ensure they are fully protected – but not before the eight-week period is over.

Everyone aged 5 years and over can get vaccinated at:

– Aramac PHC and Muttaburra PHC – 3 May

– Isisford PHC – 4 May

– Barcaldine MPHS and Barcaldine P-12 State School – 5 May

– Longreach Iningai Health Arcade – 6 May

– Tambo PHC – 11 May

– Alpha MPHS – 12 May

– Barcaldine MPHS – 19 May

– Longreach Iningai Health Arcade – 20 May.

Both the Blackall and the Winton general practices are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

– Phone the Blackall General Practice on 4657 8200 during business hours to discuss your nurse-led vaccination appointment.

– Phone the Winton Medical Practice on 4657 2755 during business hours to book.

For other clinics, bookings are essential, please phone 1800 953 703, or email: CW COVAX@health.qld.gov.au

Flu vaccinations are not available at Central West Hospital and Health Service COVID-19 vaccinations clinics at shire halls and Primary Health Centres.

Please contact your local GP or pharmacy for information about the flu vaccination, and available appointments.