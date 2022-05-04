Ellisa Parker on infrastructure

1. A major win for the Coalition in the region was the announcement of the funding required to complete the “Outback Way.”

What will you and your party do to help build roads so that graziers can better transport their stock, locals and tourists can drive in safer conditions, and to improve the economic viability of the region?

Rural and regional Queensland is often neglected by governments, and that includes not only roads but public transport.

We deserve safe, well-maintained roads, but we also deserve better connected and accessible buses and rail.

The Greens’ fully-costed transport plan would invest an extra $25 billion for rail and bus services, particularly to connect regions like Western Queensland with Brisbane.

Investment in public transport and the development of walking and cycling tracks for our rural and regional towns make them more attractive for tourists, this would also be both great for our environment and our own health.

2. Housing is a major issue in the outback, many local businesses are struggling to entice full-time workers as potential employees are unable to secure safe and affordable housing. How will you and your party look to tackle the housing crisis?

Housing is an issue close to my heart.

In 2021 I founded the Darling Downs Affordable Housing Association to advocate for more sustainable and affordable housing in our region.

It’s disappointing that neither major party actually has a plan to protect renters, build enough public housing to meet waiting list needs or to bring down drastically inflated housing prices.

Housing is a human right!

3. Local entrepreneur Alan “Smithy” Smith is currently building a train line that he hopes will connect the towns in the Central West, there are many other inventive tourist operators in our region who are building projects of theirs. How will you and your party seek to help support the outback tourism industry, and its many projects, as it continues to grow?

I’d love to see more regional projects like this! I’m a big supporter of local shows.

Eco-tourism is big business, so we must safeguard our beautiful region by fixing loopholes in our environmental laws, introducing an independent environmental watchdog, and tackling climate change.

One of the best ways to support outback tourism is to back small business.

The Greens’ small business initiative includes a $10 million micro-financing facility to provide low and no-interest loans for women-led small businesses and an independent comparison tool to help them get cheap phones and internet.

4. Many key features of infrastructure in our regions are beginning to show their age. The weirs in the district are constantly in need of repair. How will your party ensure outback infrastructure is maintained into the future?

Right now infrastructure funding is often allocated on the basis of election announcements, rather than need.

This ‘pork-barrelling’ rort means public money is used to buy votes in marginal seats, without independent assessment, transparency, or community consultation.

The Greens want to fix this so that communities are empowered and money goes to the regional infrastructure that really needs it instead.

We will require an independent assessment of applications for infrastructure grants, with clear criteria and decision-making transparently determined and recorded.

We’ll also put communities at the centre of planning, by requiring major projects over $100 million to have an independent evaluation and community consultation.

5. What are some unique or specific infrastructure policies you and your party have? Any final thoughts?

The Greens will create a $3 billion fund to deliver local sports facilities, playgrounds and parks, with funding allocated based on a transparent and consultative mechanism.

Like all of our plans, this initiative is fully and independently costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office.