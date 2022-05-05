Mike Kelly on infrastructure

1. A major win for the Coalition in the region was the announcement of the funding required to complete the “Outback Way.” What will you and your party do to help build roads so that graziers can better transport their stock, locals, and tourists can drive in safer conditions, and to improve the economic viability of the region?

Being the only Maranoa candidate who is driving the entire electorate, I’m seeing firsthand the condition of the roads, the impact on my vehicle, and the threats to my safety in some sections.

The upgrade investment is well overdue and it annoys me that commitments are withheld until election time to buy votes as opposed to simply doing the right thing and fixing the problem as soon as possible.

2. Housing is a major issue in the outback, many local businesses are struggling to entice full-time workers as potential employees are unable to secure safe and affordable housing. How will you and your party look to tackle the housing crisis?

The benefits gained from driving the streets of every town in the entire electorate cannot be underestimated.

Having 20+ years as an active real estate investor, real estate agent, and creator of advanced trademarked lending products to help people achieve homeownership gives me the industry advantage over all other candidates for Maranoa.

With many communities having median prices below $200,000, building a new home means you lose money immediately.

It doesn’t make sense financially.

3. Local entrepreneur Alan “Smithy” Smith is currently building a train line that he hopes will connect the towns in the Central West, there are many other inventive tourist operators in our region who are building projects of theirs. How will you and your party seek to help support the outback tourism industry, and its many projects, as it continues to grow?

Tourism is increasingly becoming the lifeblood that keeps many of our towns alive.

As the local populations dwindle, tourism provides much-needed customers who spend money in the area.

We should be doing reality TV documentaries on the entire area and selling them to international entertainment channels for ongoing royalty income for Australia.

The investment in murals and artworks beatifying the towns is well spent and many need refreshing.

Interactive tours are a massive opportunity and the interesting history in the rural towns needs to be promoted and celebrated.

4. Many key features of infrastructure in our regions are beginning to show their age. The weirs in the district are constantly in need of repair. How will your party ensure outback infrastructure is maintained into the future?

Firstly, the nonsense blame game between the local, state and federal governments needs to stop.

If possible, I aim to close the federal offices (saving taxpayers roughly $1,000,000 per year in Maranoa) and rent rooms in the local shire council offices so federal and local governments can work closer together.

Each level of government wastes tremendous amounts of money doing their own individual reports on projects.

With better communication between the levels of government, we can do a single, cost-effective report that addresses all related issues, then put those savings into the actual project, not the administration.

5. What are some unique or specific infrastructure policies you and your party have? Any final thoughts?

Implementing the Bradfield Scheme is certainly the most significant project the nation can embark on however One Nation needs more members of parliament elected to give us the numbers to make it happen.

It’s been on the table since 1938 and is constantly the victim of politics instead of genuine commitment.

Interestingly, the Nationals have “owned” Maranoa since 1943 and the choose to mothball it until election times.

As the towns revitalize, the One Nation apprenticeship scheme can secure local rural trades and increased populations can justify better health care services.