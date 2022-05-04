Nathan McDonald on infrastructure

Nathan McDonald, UAP

1. A major win for the Coalition in the region was the announcement of the funding required to complete the “Outback Way.”

What will you and your party do to help build roads so that graziers can better transport their stock, locals and tourists can drive in safer conditions, and to improve the economic viability of the region?

The United Australia Party is committed to investing in key infrastructure in our regions, including roads.

We have a policy whereby 25 per cent of the wealth generated from regions in Australia must be returned to that region, so the wealth can be reinvested in the region that generated it.

2. Housing is a major issue in the outback, many local businesses are struggling to entice full-time workers as potential employees are unable to secure safe and affordable housing. How will you and your party look to tackle the housing crisis?

The United Australia Party believes the bigger issue faced by Australians is losing their homes as interest rates rise.

To save Australians’ homes, our policy is to cap home loan interest rates below 3 per cent for five years.

An indirect benefit of this policy is that it will help to keep rents down, as landlords won’t need to pass on the extra costs associated with paying higher interest rates.

3. Local entrepreneur Alan “Smithy” Smith is currently building a train line that he hopes will connect the towns in the Central West, there are many other inventive tourist operators in our region who are building projects of theirs.

How will you and your party seek to help support the outback tourism industry, and its many projects, as it continues to grow?

The UAP also has the policy to bring $1 trillion of Australian superannuation home to be invested in our own companies and projects.

This equates to around $6.5 billion per electorate.

The benefit of this to our industries in Maranoa, including the tourism industry, will be considerable.​

4. Many key features of infrastructure in our regions are beginning to show their age. The weirs in the district are constantly in need of repair. How will your party ensure outback infrastructure is maintained into the future?

Both of these policies can help see infrastructure in our regions be revitalised. ​

5. What are some unique or specific infrastructure policies you and your party have? Any final thoughts?

The United Australia Party is committed to water security for our regions and will support the building of dams.