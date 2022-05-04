Thankful for her service

Michael R Williams

Winton born, Corporal Karen Mitchell, in a lot of ways, has been an army person her whole life.

As many of her family members have been a part of the Defence Force.

This meant that it was only fitting that she would eventually join as regimental number ﻿F181582 in 1981 and discharged in 1992.

She married while she was in the army taking the last name Harries for a time.

Her childhood along the Diamantina at Mundurin station was spent with both cattle and sheep.

“We wouldn’t see the mailman every day so we’d get excited about seeing the mailman when he came,” Ms Mitchell.

“The biggest thing was about not having a lot of communication around, so you’d get excited to talk to your nearest neighbour.

“We’d go off to boarding school at the age of five; doing that through to 15, you’d miss home a lot.”

Ms Mitchell said the life skills afforded to her living on a property meant she was “halfway there when joining the army”.

“I had learned to look after myself,” she said.

“You saw a lot of people not make it through the first week or two in the army because they were so used to having their parents doing everything for them.

“They couldn’t deal with getting up early in the morning.”

While Ms Mitchell fit in well in terms of the day-to-day activities of military life, she would struggle to socialise and adapt to life in Melbourne suburbia.

“I had never seen a big city until I joined the army, and being a naïve country girl, I had a lot growing up to do,” she said.

“Being yelled at all the time [by her superiors] either broke you or made you.

“The idea was to see her sunk or swim.

“The camaraderie in the rooms were what got us through.

“You might have a cry every once and a while, but then you’d think, ‘nup’ I’m not gonna let it defeat me.”

As a woman in the army during the 80s, Ms Mitchell was never even allowed ‘to go bush with the male units’, however, she did once do a K89 [a makeshift training war] up to Weipa.

“We did have our roles, I was in signals,” she said.

“I was pleased to get into Operations Information Systems and Cipher.

“It’s like how you get your information into the newspaper today, we connect with the army or the airforce, we [ciphers] communicate with people all over the world.

“We encode and decode all sorts of information – morse code is an example.”

Ms Mitchell served during the Bougainville conflict, one of the largest conflicts in the Pacific since World War II.

“K89 at Weipa was a big eye-opener for our team when an enemy ship appeared during the event,” she said.

“We had to get the comms out very fast – certain messages have to be out within five minutes.

“With the ship being out there, we had to get the message out there very quickly to attack the enemy.

“The shot set out was amazing, people driving along at Weipa told us ‘that’s bloody huge’.”

Ms Mitchell said she was proud of her efforts on that day, considering she was typically working statically.

“I was like, ‘shit’; I never knew how loud they can be, or how quick and real it can be,” she said.

Since their time in communications, many of Ms Mitchell’s comrades have gone on to join combat forces.

“You can see it’s changed them in terms of PTSD,” she said.

“I feel it’s important for people to support the Veterans and to keep commemorations going for the younger generations.

“They would not have the freedom without the cost of many lives.

“I just think, if we can all help, whether it be through RSL or through other means, and get the story to the younger generations, the legacy can continue on.

“Because we need to support current soildiers the moment they’re out.”