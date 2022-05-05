Littleproud on infrastructure

1. A major win for the Coalition in the region was the announcement of the funding required to complete the “Outback Way.”

What will you and your party do to help build roads so that graziers can better transport their stock, locals and tourists can drive in safer conditions, and to improve the economic viability of the region?

The Coalition has a plan to keep Australians safe on our roads.

Our record $120 billion,10-year infrastructure investment program is helping Australians get home sooner and safer.

This includes more than $33 billion over the next four years to make our roads safer.

Infrastructure investment is also driving our plan for a strong economy and a stronger future by creating jobs, encouraging business investment, improving productivity and connectivity, busting congestion and supporting resilient supply chains and freight movements.

The Coalition Government understands the importance of reliable roads in the bush, and we are committed to delivering much-needed upgrades to as many roads as possible, including the recent Remote Roads Upgrade Pilot Program announcement, which provided $150 million for 33 projects.

As part of our plan to keep Australians safe on our roads, we have committed: $7.2 billion for the Roads to Recovery Program to upgrade key regional road corridors, $5.8 billion for the Roads of Strategic Importance Initiative to improve and maintain our key freight corridors, $3 billion for the Road Safety Program to support road safety improvements in regional and urban areas, $1.3 billion for the Black Spot Program to fund safety works in road locations where crashes are known to occur, $900 million for the Bridges Renewal Program which upgrades bridges across the nation, $650 million for the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program to deliver safer roads for trucks and improve productivity

2. Housing is a major issue in the outback, many local businesses are struggling to entice full-time workers as potential employees are unable to secure safe and affordable housing. How will you and your party look to tackle the housing crisis?

The Coalition government has created a $1 billion fund to help encourage the development of more housing stock despite state governments being responsible for it.

The National Housing Infrastructure Facility (NHIF) will provide finance for eligible infrastructure projects that will unlock new housing supply, particularly affordable housing.

The NHIF offers concessional loans, grants and equity finance to help support critical housing-enabling infrastructure – applicants can be registered community housing providers, local governments, State or territory governments or government-owned development corporations.

Some states like Victoria have done work solving this crisis with a $5 billion investment in social housing and we would encourage the Queensland government to follow suit.

3. Local entrepreneur Alan “Smithy” Smith is currently building a train line that he hopes will connect the towns in the Central West, there are many other inventive tourist operators in our region who are building projects of theirs. How will you and your party seek to help support the outback tourism industry, and its many projects, as it continues to grow?

The Coalition Government has shown that it understands the importance of the outback tourism industry with investment of over $40 million in tourism infrastructure including $15 million for the Stockman’s Hall of Fame; $11.3 million for Longreach Qantas Founders Museum upgrade and Luminescent Longreach Lightshow; $8 million to rebuild the Waltzing Matilda Centre; $632,296 to expand the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum; and $139,125 Development of Isisford Historical Museum.

We are backing our tourism sector to grow even stronger.

We know that tourism is particularly important for regional Australia, with 43 cents of every visitor dollar spent in the regions.

4. Many key features of infrastructure in our regions are beginning to show their age. The weirs in the district are constantly in need of repair. How will your party ensure outback infrastructure is maintained into the future?

In terms of water infrastructure, as announced in the recent 2022/23 Federal Budget, an additional $6.9 billion over 12 years is being invested under the National Water Grid Fund, taking the total investment to $8.9 billion.

The additional National Water Grid Fund investment plus water infrastructure investments being made through the dedicated Energy Security and Regional Development Plan, means the Australian Government is committing more than $9 billion towards water infrastructure investments across Australia to support the future growth of agriculture and primary industries.

The Australian Government’s investment in water infrastructure builds on the construction projects already completed since the establishment of the National Water Grid Authority in late 2019 and brings the total number of projects in the investment pipeline to more than 150.

5. What are some unique or specific infrastructure policies you and your party have? Any final thoughts?

In infrastructure, we have embarked on significant long-term nation-building projects like the 1,700km Inland Rail.

This will better connect producers to markets and greater opportunities for regional centres, while ensuring safer, fewer trucks on the road and lower emissions.

Through our $5.8 billion Roads of Strategic Importance initiative, we are also upgrading key freight routes to help agriculture and mining exporters and improve safety on key roads.

We have this record of delivering for our regions but more than this, we have a clear plan and an optimistic vision for their future.