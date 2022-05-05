Unluck bogging

The unpredictability of the outback caught a young man off guard in late April when he became stranded northeast of Aramac during one of Western Queensland’s largest rain events in half a decade.

Officer-in-Charge of Aramac Station, Acting Sergeant Josh Donaldson praised the actions of the town’s police and emergency services in responding to the stricken man who was en route to Victoria from Townsville for a job opportunity.

“Just after midday on Tuesday, April 26, the man set out from Townsville for the long trek south,” Acting Sergeant Donaldson said.

“Unfortunately, and unbeknownst to him, a mere seven hours later he would find himself caught out, bogged in black soil on Torrens Creek Road around fifty kilometres out of town after the deluge caused him to lose control of his vehicle, an wheel drive,

“Despite trying to free his rig, he remained stranded there until we were alerted to his plight around eleven hours later when he was able to obtain phone reception.

“Road closures saw him isolated and in a panic, he set out on a thirty-kilometre trek over nine hours when a passing grazier picked him up.

“Emergency services were able to coordinate the safe retrieval of the man across flooded roads and the man was checked and cleared by paramedics of any injuries.”

Acting Sergeant Donaldson said there were lessons for many to learn from the man’s plight.

“You can never be too prepared – check weather, supplies and plan your journey,” he said.

“Check in with loved ones and let them know your itinerary so the alarm can be raised early if you come a cropper.

“He’s lucky he didn’t succumb to the volatile elements or wildlife, or simply exposure and disorientation.

“He was clearly dishevelled and is thankful for police, emergency services and the community coming to his aid–and saving his life—noting his actions were dangerous and serve as a cautionary tale to others. “

The driver was provided accommodation at the Travellers Lodge in Aramac and the community was very accommodating and empathetic to his situation.

He was issued with an infringement notice for failure to maintain proper control of a motor vehicle.

Acting Sergeant Donaldson said the was humbled by the generosity of Aramac Senior Constable Chance Lima who took it upon himself to provide the man with a shirt, shorts and a pair of thongs, a nod to the adage of country-folk being willing to give you the shirt off their back.

“It’s actions like that of Senior Constable Lima that provide the local community with the confidence that police will go above and beyond in times of crisis. This town is small but it is full of people with big hearts.”