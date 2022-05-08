James’ new single

James Johnston has been the talk of Longreach since his performance at Road to Rodeo.

He’s just returned from performing alongside Lee Kernaghan at the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival and Golden Guitar Awards; has amassed over 14M streams and counting; and recently celebrated his previous single ‘SMALL TOWN’ spending a remarkable 10 weeks at the #1 spot of the CountryTown Hot 50 airplay charts – an unparalleled feat for an Aussie artist in recent years.

Now the breakout country star is back with his latest infectious anthem, ‘COUNTRY BOYS’.

Despite Johnston’s meteoric rise he’s still as down to earth as it gets. R

aised on the outskirts of the small town of Wingham, Johnston reminisces on his humble beginnings in ‘COUNTRY BOYS’, singing, “We were building bonfires on Friday nights / we were chasing round them girls we liked.”

It’s familiar territory for the ‘RAISED LIKE THAT’ singer, as he glorifies rural living.

“COUNTRY BOYS is my childhood captured in a song,” beams Johnston.

“From riding dirt bikes to losing summers swimming in the creek.”