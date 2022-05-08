Mia Goth elevates stylistic slasher

Hamish Hart

It is always nice to see a stylistic take on the horror genre, with director Ti West arguably being the king of modern horror – even with his inconsistent track record as of late.

But thankfully, West regains all credibility with his most recent endeavour – X.

Despite being a straightforward slasher, the cinematography and set design were what carried much of X for me.

Specific scenes were enhanced by the camera work, particularly those utilising 360-degree lingering shots to create an enormous amount of suspense to set up the impending scare which always felt earned and never cheap.

Tiny moments like foreshadowing explanations of future horror cliches enhance what would’ve been an otherwise predictable horror movie with sprinkles of artistry to cover up these holes.

X isn’t the most original horror movie in recent memory, but then again, its simple nature is what enhances the film’s more technical elements.

The film shines as a homage to slashers of decades gone through its shocking use of practical effects that never feels egregious.

Ti West has created a horror love letter that manages to stand on its own due to effective cinematography and set design and a soundtrack that transports audiences into the 1970s.

Despite minor moments of lackadaisical pacing and predictability, X is one of the best horror movies I’ve seen in the past five years — an easy recommendation for those itching for a good scare.

