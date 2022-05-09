Big dinner for ballads

Michael R Williams

A fundraising event named Bush Ballads, Bowls, and Banter was held at the Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre this weekend.

The event was headlined by bush poet, Greg North who rendered a kaleidoscope of emotional material for the audience.

Locals laughed, cheered, and were moved by his words and performing capabilities.

Bowls, which were made by members of the Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre were given to locals as a part of the $30 entry price – which was worth it.

Heather Hale said the club raised approximately $1000 on the night.

The arts and crafts centre is always looking for new members, and their AGM will be held midday Sunday at 12pm, 15 May.