Longreach and Central West Community Billboard

Friday, 13 April

Longreach Show

Round up! Round up!

Location: Longreach Showgrounds

Time: All weekend.

Croquet

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine

Time: 8am

First Five Forever

An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9.30am

Isisford Skin Clinic

Please call 4658 to book an appointment for: – skin biopsies – excisions – skin checks

Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre 2 St Helena St, Isisford QLD 4731

Time: 9am – 6pm

Saturday, 14 April

QCWA Markets

On the second Saturday of each month from April – September Longreach QCWA hosts markets in Qantas Park from 08:30-12:00.

Location: Qantas Park

Time: 8.30am

Jericho Markets

Bacon and Egg Muffins and Sausage Sizzle and lots more.

Location: Jericho Information Centre

Time: 9am to 12pm

Arthur Beetson Foundation Junior Outback Challenge Rugby League Carnival

Representative players in the age groups of U14 Boys; U16 Boys; U14 Girls and U17 Girls from Southern (Central West and Western League areas) and Northern (Mid-West and Mt Isa) will battle it out to try and win the coveted Arthur Beetson Shield.

Location: Barcaldine Showgrounds

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 3pm

Wool Spinning

Come get artsy.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: Afternoons

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7 am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1 pm

Barcaldine Sandgoannas v Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers

Barcaldine Sandgoannas vs Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers. Food available and bar operating. Entry fee applies.

Location: Barcaldine Showgrounds

Time: 6pm

Sunday, 15 May

Men’s Shed Markets

For more information please call 0400 719 837.

Location: Ilfracombe Main Street

Time: 7am

Muttaburra Golf Club

Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.

Location: Muttaburra Golf Club

Time: 8.30am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1 pm

Arts Centre AGM

2022 AGM for Longreach Arts & Cultural Association, to discuss upcoming events et al, and for nominations and election of this year’s Office Bearers and Committee.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: 12pm

Monday, 16 May

Barcaldine Ukulele Group

No experience required and all welcome.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 5pm

Children’s Health Clinic

The Central West Health Child Health Clinic is open and available to take bookings.

Location: Isisford Primary Health Clinic

Time: 9am

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Longreach SES Group Training

Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?

Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road

Time: 7pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Tuesday, 17 May

HIIT Hub Workout

What better way to start the day than with a free fitness session in the park?!

Location: Edkins Park

Time: 6am

Longreach Senior Rugby League Club

Longreach Senior Rugby League training.

Location: Longreach Showgrounds

Time: 6pm

Barcaldine Lawn Tennis

Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.

Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St

Time: 6pm

Longreach Playgroup

Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.

Location: Lioness Park

Time: 9 am

Social Tennis Longreach

For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.

Location: Longreach Tennis Club

Time: 6.15pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30 pm.

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Wednesday, 18 May

Alpha Show

Location: Alpha Showgrounds

Basketball

Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.

Location: St Joseph’s Primary School

Time: 5.20pm – 8pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day

Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.

Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine

Time: 9.30am

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm-up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Cost: $5

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7 pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Dance Lessons – Isisford

For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.

Location: Isisford Community Hall

Time: 3.30pm

Thursday, 19 May

RFDS – Mental Health First Aid Course

To sign up please contact Kevin Hillebrand on 0408 952 077 or email khillebrand@rfdsqld.com.au.

Location: Longreach Hospital Jabiru Street

Time: 8.30am

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting

Help shape our health service, join Central West Health at the Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting. Your voice matters! Inform the Central West Health Board about your local health care needs.

Location: Isisford Branch Office

Time: 11.30am

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm

Tai Chi

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 9am

Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group meeting

Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group are the custodians of our Longreach Region family photos and stories. First Saturday of the month

Time: 2pm