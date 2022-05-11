Q&A with Daniella Mudu

As the women’s rugby league comp is warming up, we caught up with the star and impervious fullback, Daniella Mudu.

1. What is your name? When did you first come to Longreach?

Hi, my name is Daniella Mudu, and I’ve lived in Longreach for eight years now.

2. When did you get into Rugby League? What is your favourite thing about the sport?

I have played rugby league for two years however, I’ve always had a love for the sport; since early in primary school, watching all my older siblings/ cousins and hearing the joy over a footy game – now I understand. My favourite thing about the rugby league, just like every other sport, is learning and gaining confidence within yourself that, and meeting new people who have different stories to tell about rugby league.

3. Who is your favourite sportsperson and why?

I’d say my favourite sportsperson has to be Tamika Upton [Broncos women’s fullback] because she is at the playing ability where I dream to be. She sets a great example for the young ‘ones’, and I love her technique in every game she plays.

4. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice I’ve ever received would have to be, “live today like it’s your last”, or “always give 100 per cent”.

5. What is something you do in your spare time?

In my spare time, I like to train, eat (a lot), sleep, or clean.

6. What is your favourite place in the central West?

My favourite place in the central West would have to be Barcaldine because they have a really good bakery.

7. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

I believe my greatest achievement would be having a job.