Tigers show form in trouncing

Michael R Williams

In a high-scoring game in damp weather, the Longreach/ Ifracombe Tigers managed a 52-28 trouncing of the home team Barcaldine Sandgoannas.

Captain/ Coach said he didn’t believe the score truly reflected his team’s performance who were down their five-eighth who had been bogged in his driveway out of town.

“Our defence let us down sometimes, and we’ll work on that during the week,” he said.

“We didn’t give up and kept going even with a few injuries with the boys.

“We’ll also work on our experience, structure, and game plan.

“We’re a young team, most of the boys are only 17, including myself, so I’m really proud of the effort we are all putting in.

“We’re holding our own and will only improve as the season goes on.”