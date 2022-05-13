Longreach Show cancelled

The Longreach Show Society has advised that, due to wet weather, it has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 Longreach Show scheduled to be held on 13-14 May.

Public safety and the condition of the showgrounds are at the forefront of our decision making given the current rain event on top of the significant rain received in recent weeks.

Longreach Show organiser Ingrid Miller said human and animal welfare was indicative of the eventual decision.

She said the cancellation came at some cost to the society, but not as much as there would have been if they had not cancelled promptly.

“We would like to thank all of our wonderful volunteers, sponsors, trade exhibits and supporters as well as all the other countless organisations and people who help bring the Longreach Show to life.

“We plan to be back in 2023 bigger and better and we look forward to the continued support of our community next year.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding over the coming days, as we navigate through contacting all appropriate sponsors, exhibitors, and other stakeholders during the Show cancellation process.“