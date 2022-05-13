Blackall Show goes on…

Despite the threat of rain the Blackall Show saw a strong turnout.
Exciting events were held for locals including, a gymkhana, speed shears, a pet parade, and much more.
Results for the Barrel Racing
CLASS A – OPEN DIVISIONAL (21 entries)
1st Sarah MacCronan on Cheyene
2nd Sarah MacCronan on Belle
3rd Emily Ward on Eve
CLASS B – YOUTH DIVISIONAL (14 entries)
1st Sarah MacCronan on Cheyene
2nd Sarah MacCronan on Belle
3rd Emily Ward on Eve
CLASS C (no entries)
CLASS D – FUTURITY
1st Sam Nicholls on Top Shelf New York
2nd Sonya Schmidt on Dude
3rd Sharni O’Toole on Mojos Rocking
Commercial Cattle results were:
CLASS 1. Pen of Commercial Heifers
Champion – Red Politch
Res. Champion – Banks Family, Springleigh
CLASS 2. Cow & Calf Unit
Champion – CA Hauff and Sons
Res. Champion – Banks Family, Springleigh
CLASS 3. Pen of Commercial Steers
Champion – CA Hauff and Sons
Res. Champion – Liz Allen, Alice Downs
GRAND CHAMPION PEN – Red Politch
The pet parade results were:
Cutest Pet – Jackson Picone with Luna
Best Dressed Pet – Macca Schluter with Daisy
Most Well-Behaved Pet – Zara Banks with Mildred
Best TRICK! – Clay Schluter with Humphrey
Highly Commended went to Wylie with Bently, and Rachel Picone with Crush & Squirt (the turtles)
Blackall Jackie Howe Speed Shear results were
Ray White Rural & Livestock Blackall OPEN CLASS:
1st Liam Harbottle
2nd Cooper Woods
3rd Jacob Cook
4th Michael Singleton
5th Tom Andrews
6th Jackson Woods
7th Cain Kahukura
and
8th Sam Sheedy
In the working dog auction, the winning dog sold for a whopping $16,000 unheard of in the central west. He was a border collie named Jack.
For sheep and wool the winning Ewe went to Ian Macdonald from Bloomfield at Blackall and the winning pen went to Springlea at Blackall.
Flock Sheep Judge Mike Pratt said he had chosen the pen because of their “magnificent wool“.
“They had a good weight, a very good line of beautiful woolen sheep, well-grown and well covered.
“The wool shows good character, very light soft handling – a very productive and profitable line of sheep.“
Mr Pratt said the winning ewe was chosen because of her size and “lustre of wool“.
“A very high commercial value sheep.“