Blackall Show goes on…

Despite the threat of rain the Blackall Show saw a strong turnout.

Exciting events were held for locals including, a gymkhana, speed shears, a pet parade, and much more.

Results for the Barrel Racing

CLASS A – OPEN DIVISIONAL (21 entries)

1st Sarah MacCronan on Cheyene

2nd Sarah MacCronan on Belle

3rd Emily Ward on Eve

CLASS B – YOUTH DIVISIONAL (14 entries)

1st Sarah MacCronan on Cheyene

2nd Sarah MacCronan on Belle

3rd Emily Ward on Eve

CLASS C (no entries)

CLASS D – FUTURITY

1st Sam Nicholls on Top Shelf New York

2nd Sonya Schmidt on Dude

3rd Sharni O’Toole on Mojos Rocking

Commercial Cattle results were:

CLASS 1. Pen of Commercial Heifers

Champion – Red Politch

Res. Champion – Banks Family, Springleigh

CLASS 2. Cow & Calf Unit

Champion – CA Hauff and Sons

Res. Champion – Banks Family, Springleigh

CLASS 3. Pen of Commercial Steers

Champion – CA Hauff and Sons

Res. Champion – Liz Allen, Alice Downs

GRAND CHAMPION PEN – Red Politch

The pet parade results were:

Cutest Pet – Jackson Picone with Luna

Best Dressed Pet – Macca Schluter with Daisy

Most Well-Behaved Pet – Zara Banks with Mildred

Best TRICK! – Clay Schluter with Humphrey

Highly Commended went to Wylie with Bently, and Rachel Picone with Crush & Squirt (the turtles)

Blackall Jackie Howe Speed Shear results were

Ray White Rural & Livestock Blackall OPEN CLASS:

1st Liam Harbottle

2nd Cooper Woods

3rd Jacob Cook

4th Michael Singleton

5th Tom Andrews

6th Jackson Woods

7th Cain Kahukura

and

8th Sam Sheedy

In the working dog auction, the winning dog sold for a whopping $16,000 unheard of in the central west. He was a border collie named Jack.

For sheep and wool the winning Ewe went to Ian Macdonald from Bloomfield at Blackall and the winning pen went to Springlea at Blackall.

Flock Sheep Judge Mike Pratt said he had chosen the pen because of their “magnificent wool“.

“They had a good weight, a very good line of beautiful woolen sheep, well-grown and well covered.

“The wool shows good character, very light soft handling – a very productive and profitable line of sheep.“

Mr Pratt said the winning ewe was chosen because of her size and “lustre of wool“.

“A very high commercial value sheep.“