Meet the cast of She Kills Monsters

Longreach State High School

1. What is your name?

Olivia Muller

2. Who do you play as?

Kaliope Darkwalker

4. What do you like about the character you play?

Evanna Lynch was the main inspiration for the character Kaliope, the unwitting bluntness of my character reminds me of Luna Lovegood from the Harry Potter series, and I modelled how Kaliope would act after Luna.

5. What have you learned from being in a play?

What I like most about my character is how she is described in the play, as majestic and beautiful.

What I have learned from being in a play is how to accurately fake fight, whilst also being safe and not hurting anyone.

1. What is your name?

Kady Steedman

2. Who do you play as?

Agnes Evans

4. What do you like about the character you play?

The character development Agnes experiences after the death of her younger sister. She starts off very closed-minded towards her sister but eventually a strong connection grows between the sisters as a result of Agnes’s grieving.

5. What have you learned from being in a play?

The production of ’She Kills Monsters’ has taught me that so much effort goes into putting a play on. Every costume, prop, and especially every sound/lighting cue wouldn’t have been possible without Mrs Landles devoting so much of her free time to the senior drama class. All of her effort definitely pays off and everyone will witness it on Saturday the 21st of May.

Ready for adventure?

Then prepare yourselves for an epic quest featuring 90’s music nostalgia, sword fighting, and all manner of nerdy Dungeons & Dragons creatures.

The Drama in Practice class presents “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” on 21 May, 7:15pm at the Longreach Civic Centre.

This is a one-night-only event not to be missed!

“She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” is one of the top five produced plays in Australian high schools by Origin Theatrical.

It tells the story of Agnes Evans, a teenage girl grieving for her deceased sister.

The Evans sisters never were especially close, but after Tilly’s death, Agnes discovers a notebook containing a game scenario created by her sister.

She discovers that Tilly was a well-known Dungeons and Dragons player and she was passionate about fantasy gaming.

In order to unlock more secrets about her mysterious younger sibling, Agnes recruits a comic book clerk named Chuck to help her understand and grieve Tilly. Chock-full of 90’s nostalgia, supermodel elves, warrior women, and homicidal fairies, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance.

Please note that Origin Theatrical recommends audiences 11+ due to mild coarse language, violence, and mature themes.

There will be theatrical fog and strobe lights during the performance.