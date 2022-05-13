90 years for Winton local

By Tina Elliott

Evelyn Mitchell, or Nookie Mitchell, as she is better known to most, celebrated her 90th birthday on 4 May.

Nookie celebrated this day with a very small luncheon and was not totally aware of the grander plan for her birthday celebrations that were to be held on Saturday.

Nookie’s children, David Mitchell and Jacqueline Thompson, and their respective families arrived throughout the week to spend quality time with her.

Nookie Mitchell and her great-grand children

The highlight of the weekend was a luncheon held at the Boulder Opal Motor Inn’s Restaurant on Saturday.

A big thank you to Managers, Stacey and David, and Chef Brendan.

The event went off really well with a top meal and plenty of refreshments.

Family members travelled from Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Gatton, Toowoomba, Roma, Surat, Mareeba, Townsville, Ilfracombe, and Winton to be part of this very special occasion for Nookie.

Nookie was unaware that six of her siblings had made the journey to Winton to be with her for the day.

One sister, Christine Bambrick had also made the journey but had to return home prior to the day due to Covid.

Another brother, David Hasted who lives in Kununurra was unable to make the trip.

Nookie and her siblings

The cake was made by her sister, Colleen Evans.

Nookie’s family would like to make a general thanks to the whole town as well.

Only praise was heard in relation to all the activities and food outlets visited over the weekend.