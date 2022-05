Winton Junior Rugby League Club

Last Saturday Barcy and Longreach joined Winton juniors for a day of footy.

The day started with our Under 7’s enjoying some games of rugby league tag.

This was followed by three games for the Under 9’s and three games for the Under 11’s.

Unfortunately, there was no Under 13 game due to a lack of numbers and the Blackall Show.

Thanks to all the volunteers that helped out and we look forward to our next cluster on 21 May 21.