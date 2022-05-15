Lasting Mother’s Day Present

Neil Fisher

For those people who haven’t bought anything for Mother’s Day this Sunday, it may be time to consider a green present.

With a little thought and planning, you can give Mum her special flowers still growing and flowering and able to be planted in the garden, providing years of pleasure instead of just days.

The first choice is potted Chrysanthemums.

They are available in a wide range of decorator colours, and you can choose the flowers to match or blend in with your mother’s colour schemes.

If your mother prefers the traditional Mother’s Day flowers, the potted Chrysanthemums are still available with pure white blooms.

Did you know that the white Chrysanthemum means truth, the bronze excitement, the pink sharing, the yellow secret admirer and mauve means wellness?

After the time of flowering, inside is over, the Chrysanthemums can be planted out into an open garden, or kept in the container for another season.

For the non-traditionalists, why not try a different flowering gift like a plant that has a flower will a meaning that best describes your mum.

In western Queensland, there are many suitable plants but I have given some suggestions.

For the Mum that gives love Loyally:

Why not give mum one of Australia’s most iconic native plants Everlasting Daisy or Bracteantha bracteata?

The Everlasting Daisy flowers are available in colours ranging from yellow, orange, pink or white.

Great as a cut flower the Bracteantha will grow up to 50 centimetres high with mutable heads of flowers.

This spectacular daisy looks very delicate yet is very tough for hot well-drained positions.

For the Mum that has Strength and Courage:

If your mum has those strength and Courage qualities then a Bottlebrushes would be the plant.

With the Callistemon Pink Alma being one our of the best examples for growing in western Queensland.

Callistemon Pink Alma is a dense rounded shrub growing to 2 metres by 2 metres, with clear pink flowers during the cooler months of the year.

It is very hardy, prefers a sunny position and is frost resistant.

It is best to prune after flowering to develop the shape of the shrub.

For the Mum that is always Cheerful:

With flowers that full you cheer even on the dullest of days.

Then Coreopsis Sunray is just the right plant for her. Coreopsis Sunray is a free-flowering perennial with brilliant golden yellow flowers in spring and summer, which make good cut flowers.

It grows up to 60cm and prefers a sunny well-drained position and is ideal as a rockery or tub plant.

For the Mum that is always full of Joy:

When you see a flowering Bird of Paradise or Strelitzia reginae in a garden it defiantly brings Joy.

The Bird of Paradise is a plant variety that is virtually indestructible in Central Queensland gardens.

That is grown for its spectacular flowers that are used all over the world for cut flowers.

Flowers have orange petals and blue flowers on long stems and they will bloom most of the year.

The Bird of Paradise is an evergreen perennial that can grow to 2 metres in most situations.

For the Mum that is always Generous:

Tecomaria capensis or Cape Honeysuckle is an evergreen medium to tall scrambling shrub with shiny green leaves and clusters of orange-red tubular flowers over a long period.

It is useful as a hedge or screen plant.

It must be pruned hard annually to control its long, trailing growth.

There is also an apricot flowering form called Harmony Gold and a yellow form available.

For the Mum that is Resilient in the Face of Adversity:

I could not think of a more fitting shrub than the Velvet Wattle or Acacia holosericea.

It is an attractive silvery-foliaged shrub growing up to 5 metres high.

Bright yellow lambs-tail flowers will cover the plant from early winter.

It will require a warm well-drained position, and will respond to yearly pruning and shaping unlike most wattles.

Now if you are a Male Chauvinist there is even a plant for you to give your mum.

For the Mum who always has such Good Taste:

With stunning flowers, Eremophila maculata or Emu Bush is a great shrub for western Queensland.

It is an extremely hardy and water-wise shrub that can be grown just about anywhere in Central Queensland.

Eremophila maculata comes in a number of form with some growing up to 2 metres high.

The foliage of these plants is only small but has tropical green colouring.

The flowers of the Eremophila maculata range in colour from pale pink to purple and red to yellow.

To all our Mums I would like to wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day.