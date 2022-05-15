Council News: Community Forums

Michael R Williams

Community forums have been held across the Longreach region, with a number of council’s decisions being showcase, while local voices were given an opportunity to be heard.

Here are some of the major talking points from those meetings.

– Council has received a net surplus on its budget, “the best result since 2017.”

– Only 21 per cent of its profits have come from rates and levies, council’s assets have increased.

– Council noted the importance of the Isisford Weir as an achievement in the past year; after receiving $40,000 from FRRR, council said the funding went straight to the project in its outer district.

– Major issues brought up at the meeting include an increase in dog attacks (both dog on dog and dog on human).

Council noted there had been 28 attacks in the past year, a marked increase on the yearly average.

– Council said there was a direct correlation between dog attacks and the mistreatment of private “overgrown” allotments which is allowing for feral dogs, cats, and mice to thrive.

– Council’s approach to the dog issue going forward is three-pronged, education, compliance, and enforcement, with talk of the possibility of free dog training programs in future

– The position of CEO of the Longreach Regional Council is now currently being advertised.

– The Pastoral College is currently offered to the State Government, if turned down, there are other interests looking at the site.

– Council, along with other interests, has been looking into strategies that address the housing crisis. Mayor Tony Rayner said outback councils of the WQAC have been making good progress on the issue.

– Grants being looked at, currently include, an art mural on Swan St courtesy of the Arts and Culture Association.

– Improvements to the bar and canteen at the showgrounds.

– New fans for the wool pavilion.

– A showgrounds viewing deck.

– Grants approved include:

– Childcare extension

– Improvements to showgrounds audio

– Beautification of Eagle St

– The meeting concluded with former Mayor Ed Warren commending the current council on the amount of work being done in the region, “It’s pleasing to drive around and see what’s going on.”