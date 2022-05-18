Nathan McDonald

1. While it may not yet be safe to say the drought has been broken in the Central West, we have had plenty of rain. However, we have just come out of an unprecedented 10-year drought. What are you and your party willing to commit to that will ensure water security for western graziers?

The UAP is committed to funding key infrastructure in our regions, including that around water security. We would investigate what are the needs of western graziers in relation to water security and what are the best solutions for this. We would be keen to look at helping fund these once they go through the appropriate approvals.

2. A new local Agtech business in the name of OPS is starting to become the pride of the town. Agtech is quickly becoming a booming industry, what is your plan of action to help build innovation in the regions?

The UAP is committed to ensuring that 25 per cent of the wealth generated by our regions is reinvested by the government in the region it came from. This could be used to build innovation in the regions, including in Agtech.

3. While many central west graziers do stock cattle, sheep and wool is a large part of our history and culture. The Queensland Labor State Government has committed to the Sheep and Goat Meat Strategy. What are your plans to support what was once the country’s backbone?

The UAP would first need to investigate the challenges being faced by our sheep and wool industries to determine how best to support them. As mentioned earlier, a UAP government would be committed to putting 25 per cent of the wealth from a region back into it, so if there were clear ways to promote and support the sheep and wool industries in the central west, we would be happy to consider these.

4. With recent rains local grazier have ended agistment and financially will be looking strong for some time. How will you and your party look to take advantage of this moment in time for local farmers?

The UAP, through its zonal taxation policy, would provide these graziers with a 20 per cent tax concession. Zonal taxation is not new. It existed under Liberal governments in the 1960s and is constitutional under Commonwealth laws.​

5. Any last thoughts on the future for central west agriculture?

The UAP is committed to our regions and supporting the continued growth and development of agriculture in the central west. Our economic policies, if introduced, would have a direct and significant benefit on the agricultural industry in this important part of the country.