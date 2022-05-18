Colour-coordinating garden

Twenty-five years ago I visited a garden in Biloela that had brilliant foliage and a brilliant flower colour scheme.

The entire garden had the colours grey and pink as the dominant features of the landscape.

It was one of the most attractive gardens I had ever seen.

Have you ever thought that a garden just using plants with grey foliage and dominance of pink flowers would work?

The idea of using grey and pink colours in this Biloela garden came by accident, with the grey coming from old railway sleepers used for the garden edging. Several weathered driftwood logs served as features and these blended beautifully with several grey-foliaged shrubs, the most outstanding of which I have listed below.

GREY FOLIAGE:

Artemisia Silver King is an evergreen shrub to 1m, grown for its fragrant, finely cut, silver foliage.

Grow in moist, friable soil in a sunny to a partly shaded position.

It is ideal for garden beds, coastal planting and a great foliage contrast for perennial borders.

Cassia Artemisioides or Silver Cassia is a small rounded shrub 2m x 1.5m with fine silvery blue/grey foliage.

Bright yellow cup-shaped flowers will cover this plant during Winter and Spring.

It requires a sunny, well-drained position and is a very attractive shrub.

Cineraria Silverdust has very distinct silvery grey foliage and will highlight any garden.

It is a hardy, adaptable perennial for a dry or moist position and will tolerate sun or part shade.

Small bright yellow flowers appear during the warmer months of the year.

Growing to 30cm high it is ideal for cottage gardens, borders, rockeries and tubs.

Convolulus cneorum or Silver Bush is a silver foliaged groundcover that provides something different for the garden with masses of large white flowers produced during the warmer months.

It makes an excellent specimen plant and is ideal for borders and pots on patios.

It handles sun or part shade, is salt and drought tolerant and frost hardy.

PINK FLOWERS:

Buddleia Pink Delight is an evergreen medium shrub with huge spikes of showy pink scented flowers in summer.

The combination of the pink flowers and the large silvery foliage makes this plant stand out in most gardens.

It provides good shelter and can attract butterflies to the garden.

It will grow in most positions in the garden but likes good drainage.

Calliandra surinamensis Pink Poodle is an evergreen large shrub with soft pink and white pom-pom shaped flowers year-round, and buds like small unripe blackberries.

The Pink Poodle’s leaves are small, arranged herringbone fashion like acacia or wattle in sunlight they fold up, and in shade, they flatten out to maximise photosynthesis.

Calliandra surinamensis Pink Poodle is low branching making it very drought tolerant once established.

Eremophila Fairy Floss is a very attractive medium-sized shrub 2m x 1.5m in size with bright green foliage.

From late Autumn to Spring an attractive orange-cream buds open to candy-pink fuschia-like flowers with fine white hairs.

Eremophila Fairy Floss grows best in well-drained light to medium soils, including gravelly clay in an open sunny or lightly shaded area.

Hakea laurina or Pincushion Hakea is an unusual pom pom flowering shrub. It will form a large dense shrub with blueish grey foliage. During the cooler months of the year, large pink pom pom will cover the shrub. Hakea laurina prefers a sunny warm well drain position that is not to wet. It is both drought and frost tolerant and can be a little hard to find in nurseries.

MEALYBUG

Watch out for Mealybug on your plants at the moment.

The weather is just perfect for this sapsucker and it can be easily found on the stems and under the leaves of many shrubs and groundcovers.

Mealybugs are small insects covered with a sticky white coating.

Mealybugs feed by sucking on the plant juices and excrete a sticky substance called honeydew.

Mealybugs can also attract Sooty Mould which can turn the plant black.

I would recommend spraying with Pest Oil, Eco-oil or Carbaryl with Neem or White Oil every few weeks.

If you have a very bad infestation you may need to use the strong systemic insecticide Dimethoate with White Oil.

If you have Mealybug on your plants you will most definitely have an Ant problem, as well as the Ants, like to feed on the honeydew secreted by the Mealybug. Ants will also spread the Mealybug from plant to plant guaranteeing a food source.

Using an Ant-dust will help control the Ants spreading of the Mealybugs.