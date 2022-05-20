Ellisa Parker final words

I want our region to stay as beautiful as it is today, and I want us all to have access to the services and opportunities we need to live a good life.

But rural areas like ours have been neglected by the government.

We need representatives who will work to guarantee clean air and water, healthy soil, and vibrant, resilient communities for generations to come.

The last time the Greens held the balance of power, we got free dental for kids and world-leading climate legislation.

This election is our chance to win the balance of power in the lower house and the senate, where we will focus on protecting our communities from climate change and reducing the cost of living for everyone.

To tackle the housing crisis, we’ll push to build one million new affordable homes across Australia over 20 years, including 5,776 in Maranoa.

This includes thousands of sustainable, accessible public and community homes, as well as the Greens’ innovative shared equity ownership scheme which will make it easier for people to own their first home where they want to live for just $300,000.

As your elected representative, I will champion this housing plan across Maranoa to ensure homes for all.

The Greens also have a plan to fix our health services in rural Queensland and make care available for all who need it, not just those who can afford it.

We’ll make dental and mental health care part of Medicare and reinvest the private health rebate back into the public system so we can slash wait times and remove out-of-pocket costs.

We’ll also introduce birthing on country hubs to assist in closing the gap with First Nations health.

We’ll also push to wipe existing student debt and ensure everyone can access a free, world-class education from early childhood education and childcare, through school to TAFE and uni.

This is especially important in our rural communities to encourage young people to build a career and family here, plug skills shortages, and create new opportunities for the next generation.

Most importantly, the Greens in the balance of power will push the next government to address the climate crisis and spearhead caring for Country.

Working hand in hand with First Nations people, land managers, and Australian agriculture, the Greens’ plan will protect where we live, the water we drink, and our wildlife.

We’ll support workers to get out of coal and gas by 2030 and create hundreds of thousands of jobs in habitat restoration, sustainable agriculture, and clean energy.

We’ll fund all of this by making billionaires pay more tax and scrapping handouts to property developers, billionaires, and coal and gas corporations.

This election, vote for change. Vote for climate action and dental into Medicare.

Vote Greens for Maranoa and in the Senate, where we only need a small swing to send a regional Queensland teacher, Penny Allman-Payne, to Canberra to fight for us alongside Larissa Waters.