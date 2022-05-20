David Littleproud final words

1. Tackling cost of living pressures

The Liberal National Government has an economic plan to help families with cost of living pressures when they need it most—cuts to the fuel excise, saving 22 cents per litre; tax cuts are helping more than 53,300 people in Maranoa to save $2,745; apprentices and trainees in priority occupations will receive $5,000 to offset training costs; changes to the child care subsidy so that families with two or more children aged under five, will save on average $2,260 a year; and more older Australians will have access to more affordable health care and medications to help ease cost of living pressures under changes to the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card.

We’ll be increasing the income test thresholds from July 1 – $57,761 to $90,000 singles and $92,416 to $144,000 couples.

2. Protecting the agriculture industry

The agriculture industry is worth a record $81 billion this financial year with exports to peak at $64 billion.

Over the last year alone, the Liberal-National Government has invested a record $590 million in stopping exotic pests and diseases.

A re-elected Liberal National Government will invest $61.6 million in our northern biosecurity frontline; deliver an extra $10 million for surveillance and control of the Japanese encephalitis virus, taking our total investment to $69 million; invest $8.2 million to establish a genebank for livestock, and help build producers on-farm biosecurity and traceability capability – through a $20 million program.

I’ve implemented the biggest-ever structural reform of this workforce with the introduction of the Australian Agriculture Visa, to provide farmers with medium and long-term certainty about their workforce.

I’m proud as Agriculture Minister to have created a world-first Biodiversity Stewardship program that will pay farmers not just for carbon abatement, but biodiversity.

The budget introduced tax incentives for farmers to participate worth nearly $100m that will go back to farmers and regional communities.

The government has also introduced protections within this program so that productive agricultural land is not locked up to protect regional communities.

The $5 billion Future Drought Fund (FDF) I created provides secure, continuous funding for drought resilience initiatives.

Money is rolling out the door now to ensure we’re ready for the next drought, with programs in place to help farmers achieve better risk management, access more useful climate and planning information, trial new land management practices, and drive the adoption of new drought resilience technologies.

Only the Liberal-National Government has a plan to help our primary industries achieve their goal of reaching $100 billion output by 2030.

3. Greater investment in regional infrastructure that will create long-term opportunities and growth to underpin regional prosperity

Our record $120 billion, 10-year infrastructure investment program is helping Australians get home sooner and safer.

This includes more than $33 billion over the next four years to make our roads safer.

Regional and rural communities benefit from upgrades in infrastructure across transport, digital connectivity, and water security.

A re-elected Liberal-National Government will invest $7.4 billion to build and expand dams.

Freight supply chains will better connect agricultural regions to ports, airports, and other transport hubs through an extra $880 million on Roads of Strategic Importance, including an additional $678 million to seal another 1,000 kilometres of the Outback Way, $385.4 million through the Northern Australia Roads Program extension for major freight corridor upgrades, $150 million for the Inland Rail Interface Improvement project, and $400 million to seal more than 450 kilometres of Queensland roads and contribute to upgrading heavy vehicle corridors critical to the transport of produce.

4. Better and more equitable telecommunications

I fight for better and more equitable telecommunications to save lives, grow small businesses, and support education.

I’ve already secured 59 new mobile phone blackspot towers across Maranoa including towers at Yaraka and on the Landsborough Highway, between Winton and Cloncurry.

A Liberal National Government will invest $1.3 billion to increase regional mobile coverage for NBN Co to upgrade the entire fixed wireless network benefitting over 40,000 premises across Maranoa.