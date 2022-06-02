Flights for those in need

Michael R Williams

Exactly 20 years ago, the first Pathfinders flight landed in Longreach creating one of Australia’s longest-lasting charity partnerships between Pathfinders and the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children—now NextSense.

People from around the country and the globe have visited exotic locations in Australia through this program including, now for the third time, Longreach.

By doing so, ordinary people have been able to raise millions of dollars for the hard of sight and hearing through the Pathfinders program.

Rob and Olive Taylor have been on every flight since the first one to Longreach in 2002.

“It’s been fantastic, we’ve been to lots of places that we probably would never have got to like here [Longreach],” Olive said.

“It’s just great, and the friendships – what we call once a year friends because that’s where we usually see them – are just fantastic.”

Olive and Rob said just own their own they have raised millions through out-of-pocket raffle tickets and plane tickets.

“The first trip we ever did, we had so Cathy Freeman was going to be a part of it on Getaway,” Rob said.

“My daughter is a real keen Cathy Freeman fan, so we said, we’re there.

“There were five of us back in those days, and I introduced my daughter to Cathy Freeman and she said, “hello” to my daughter, and we had lunch with her which was very special to us, especially my daughter.”

During that time Olive and Rob would get along with the organisers who made them feel welcome, which lead to them attending every year since.

On the first trip, the plane was too heavy for the unprepared Longreach runway—leading to cracking of the pavement.

“But we look forward to it every year,” Rob said.

“And meeting the Qantas people is just lovely.

“This trip used to be our holiday when our kids were little because we didn’t have much money back then.”

Olive and Rob said they were pleased to know their money was going to a great cause and will continue jumping on the plane for Pathfinders “as long as the legs work”.