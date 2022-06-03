Volunteers recognised

Michael R Williams

During the recent floods, volunteers and council workers made herculean efforts to save tourists and their vehicles who had been staying along the Barcoo River. At the Council meeting, they were appropriately thanked by the Longreach Regional Council.

Acting CEO Scott Mason said its incredible to see people in small communities pull together in times of crisis.

“These efforts shouldn’t be taken for granted,” he said.

“We just wanted to say thanks and we appreciate your efforts.”

Mayor Tony Rayner said “on behalf of all the Councillors we appreciate – not only your work during the floods – but, just the great efforts you put in to Isisford”.

“We get a lot of accolade as to how Isisford looks, which has a lot to do with your work.

“We’d like to thank you for all of your efforts.”

Council worker Rob Anderson said the efforts during the minor flooding was nothing too serious.

“[Their efforts are] all a part of the job.

“Another everyday thing.”