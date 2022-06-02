Really drainage problems

Neil Fisher

What a great month of rain we have had so far.

With over 100mm of rainfall in Blackall and about 50mm in Barcaldine and Longreach so far—and it has not stopped at the time of writing this column.

Last week I was in Blackall, and I noticed many yards had water ponded in it.

Meaning that these yards need some form of drainage.

There are two fundamental purposes in draining a developing garden.

Firstly, water must be directed away from the house so it does not cause any damp-related damage to the structure.

Excess water must also be removed from the property to grow most plants successfully, as there are very few plants that will tolerate waterlogged conditions.

When creating a new garden, do so in a position that is water-logged and has no chance of installing drainage.

The Melaleuca leucadendra or Weeping Paperbark is an attractive weeping paperbark tree with soft lime-green foliage.

It produces strongly perfumed white 20cm long open brushes and likes a moist to wet position in sun or semi-shade.

Small trees like Callistemon viminalis or the Weeping Bottlebrush can also be a wise selection.

The Callistemon viminalis is a large heavy weeping shade tree with willow-like branches and rough scaly bark.

Bright 15cm long brushes appear in spring.

It is capable of withstanding strong wind, floods, or drought.

Large shrubs like Melaleuca Snowstorm have also proved successful in boggy gardens.

Melaleuca Snowstorm is a very dense medium to tall shrub, 2-2.5m x 1.5m with fine light green leaves and soft pink new growth.

Masses of lacy white flowers cover the whole shrub, like snow, after rain or during spring.

It requires a sunny, moist position, is frost hardy, and is suitable for western plantings.

It makes an excellent screen plant and is hardy and fast-growing.

Or Ervatamia coronaria or Mock Gardenia, a beautiful tropical shrub growing around 2m high by 1m wide.

This shrub is suitable for most positions in the garden and can be heavily pruned.

It will flower throughout the year with lightly perfumed white flowers that cover the shrubs like snow.

If you require a low plant for a boggy position the Canna Lilly is the one.

These robust and showy Lillies are widely grown for their striking flowers and ornamental foliage.

There are two general varieties available to local gardeners the taller varieties growing up to 2m high, and more recently, a series of dwarf varieties, which are gaining much popularity.

The Canna Lilly foliage can be found in shades of green, reddish, or bronze, and combined with its spectacular array of flower shades from single colours to brilliant, technicolour combinations, definitely add a splash of the tropics to any damp garden.

Another hardy clumping low plant is the Hymenocallis littoralis or Spider Lilly.

It is a dense clumping plant with fleshy strap-like leaves that emerge from an underground bulb.

The Hymenocallis gets its name from its unique spidery white flowers, which also have a delicate perfume.

Flowering occurs during the warmer months of the year.

Hymenocallis will grow in full sun to light shade and can tolerate wet conditions in the garden.

If you can install drainage then the best time to address that problem is while the house is being built, or just after construction has been completed.

It is quite easy to address surface drainage by making sure the water is always running away from the house.

The biggest problem is subsurface water, and the only way to remove this from your property is by underground slotted drainage pipes.

This water should always be carried to the lowest point of the land, where it can be disposed of in a number of ways.

These include the construction of a special drainage pit, or connecting it to an already established stormwater system.

Another area where many home gardeners fail to address drainage problems is providing adequate drainage behind solid retainer walls.

This problem arises quite commonly as excess fill from other sites of the block of land gets pushed behind the newly completed retainer wall.

Without drainage, moisture builds up behind the wall and, combined with the fill, can expand and eventually weaken the wall.

The use of a slotted drainage pipe and a layer of drainage stone, for example, blue metal, creek stone, or crusher dust, will allow the water to seep away without causing problems in the future.

While boggy conditions can be a major headache to the garden, with a little bit of planning and foresight, your house and garden can survive even the wettest of years.