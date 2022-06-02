Tigers show class in name of

Michael R Williams

This week’s game was dedicated to the “old boys” of the Longreach and Ilfracombe rugby league clubs, and the young boys put on a classic performance.

Assistant Coach Gavin Groves said the eventual break-out score wasn’t representative of the game which was 12-10 at halftime with the visitors, Barcaldine Sandgoannas leading.

“We were making things hard for ourselves with unforced errors and failure to complete our sets,” he said.

” Our second half we were better defensively and were able to shut the game out.”

Mr Groves said the team had performed well individually, but a number of simple errors and easy penalties at times hurt the Tigers.

“We didn’t complete our sets effectively and the amount of ball we gave away put pressure on our defence,” he said.

“But they are all simple issues to sort out so we will not beat ourselves up too much.”

Mr Groves said he was impressed with how the Sandgoannas were able to adapt from their previous loss to the Tigers.

“They came out with a different game plan from a fortnight ago and tried to get to our edges early, which had us stretched,” he said.

“They are a good young side on the up, and I think the inclusion of a couple of older guys added to their side.

“I think the Richard Egerton and Andrew Ross combination worked for them and their back three were hard to contain all night.”

“Kien and I were happy with response at halftime from the group, we talked about tightening up our defense, and to not let points in in the second half was a great effort,” Mr Groves said.

“A few little things to work on before Alpha next week but all in all could not fault the effort from the team.”