Longreach Regional Council appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Longreach Regional Council

Longreach Regional Council has announced the appointment of Dirk Dowling as its new Chief Executive Officer, who will commence duties in July.

Mr Dowling is an experienced public administrator, having worked in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania across a 20-year career in local government, and joins the Longreach team after leading the West Coast Council Administration in Tasmania.

A law degree graduate from the University of Queensland, Mr Dowling has state government experience having held roles with the Queensland Department of Justice and Department of State Development.

Mayor Tony Rayner said the appointment was an important one that the Council had taken some time over.

“It was a thorough recruitment process, and we’ve left no stone unturned in finding the right candidate to take our region forward” he said.

“Having said that, the process has run quite smoothly, and we’ve been able to make a quality appointment in a reasonable timeframe.”

He said Mr Dowling would bring a wealth of knowledge to the role.

“Dirk has a track record in legal, governance matters, and economic development, which will add a lot of value to the work of Council.

“I’m delighted to be appointing an executive with Dirk’s experience and industry know-how to lead us.”

Mr Dowling said the role was an exciting one that he looks forward to.

“Helping Council and the community navigate a path through some significant social and economic headwinds in coming years, while taking advantage of opportunities as they arise for the region to grow and prosper, is an exciting challenge that I am looking forward to” he said. “To be offered an opportunity to work with a respected group of Councillors and the dedicated staff of Longreach Regional Council is a real privilege for me.”

He said he was looking forward to the opportunity to work with the community.

“I become a fierce advocate for the communities I commit to working with.

“To play even a small part in the rich history and ongoing development of the region is something I can’t wait to get stuck into.”

Cr Rayner said interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason had been doing an excellent job following the departure of Mitchell Murphy to Hunters Hill Council in Sydney earlier this year.

“Scott has come in and done a great job for us while we’ve run this recruitment process,” he said.

“His guidance has been invaluable, and he’s not only kept things running smoothly in the interim but he’s also actually made improvements to the organisation in his short time with us.

“Scott will conduct a thorough hand-over with Dirk before returning to his family.”

Mr Mason said he had enjoyed his time with Council.

“It’s been a privilege to come back to Western Queensland, albeit briefly, to work with this Council on how they want to move forward under new leadership.

“Dirk will be a good fit for this Council and its community, and I look forward to seeing what the region achieves under his management.”

Mr Dowling describes himself as an advocate for local government and communities.

“I have a strong belief in the value of local government, and what it can achieve,” he said.

“I look forward to delivering for the communities of Longreach Regional Council, to joining its welcoming community, and enjoying its unique lifestyle.”

Mr Dowling commences in the role on 4 July and will be based full time in Longreach.