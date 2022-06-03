Drought innovation node launched

SQNNSW Innovation Hub

The SQNNSW Innovation Hub launched its Longreach Node this week, with runs already on the scoreboard for the Longreach region.

SQNNSW Innovation Hub Director Professor John McVeigh said the Node, hosted by the Central West Remote Area Planning & Development Board (RAPAD), was already supporting important local projects.

“The Hub is working with local pastoralists at a Longreach area station to showcase technologies and techniques to improve rangeland management,” Professor McVeigh said.

“This local rehydration project started as the brainchild of a group of attendees at the Future Drought Fund-funded rural leadership course in the Central West, showcasing how alternative management systems can be successfully applied in semi-arid to arid zones.

“The ongoing project will build on the recent RAPAD and SQNNSW Innovation Hub-supported Regenerative Rangelands Conference and field day, and will include more field days and workshops, bringing researchers and local pastoralists together to build drought resilient landscapes in the rangelands.”

SQNNSW Innovation Hub Longreach Node Manager Ally Murray has been active in the region’s community since late 2021, based at the RAPAD office, at 100 Galah Street, Longreach.

“The people in the Central West are innovative and adaptive, and I am privileged to be able to help build collaboration to further strengthen our region’s industries and communities,” Ms Murray said.

Professor McVeigh said the Hub’s goal was not to “reinvent the wheel” but to help producers and their communities grow in resilience and their capacity to manage climate variability but bring together those already working on drought resilience, agricultural innovation, and wellbeing.

The University of Southern Queensland-led SQNNSW Innovation Hub is one of eight national Hubs, a flagship of the multi-billion-dollar Future Drought Fund. The Australian Government is investing $10 million in the Hub over four years, with more than $10 million in contributions from Hub Members and Network Partners, including RAPAD.

The Southern Queensland and Northern New South Wales Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub receives funding from the Australian Government’s Future Drought