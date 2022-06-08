Shane Gray announced as Barcaldine Regional Council CEO

Barcaldine Regional Council

Following an extensive recruitment process, Barcaldine Regional Council has appointed Shane Gray as the Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Gray brings with him extensive experience in Local Government spanning 30+ years and commenced in this role on 31 May 2022.

Shane has been meeting with our staff and community members across the region and will continue with familiarisation in the coming weeks.

“I would like to thank Council, staff and community for the warm welcome; I’m looking forward to supporting Council to deliver for this community.” Mr Gray said.

Mayor Dillon said, “0n behalf of Barcaldine Regional Council and the region, I would like to welcome Shane to the organisation and look forward to working with him to further advance the interests of the Barcaldine Regional Council area and its people.”