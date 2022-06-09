Locals and tourists rejoice as 24 hour diesel supply comes to Yaraka

Longreach Regional Council

A new automated diesel pump, operated by IOR Petroleum, is now officially open in Yaraka with a little help from Longreach Regional Council.

The new diesel pump will make fuel available in the town twenty-four hours a day, something which will be welcomed by locals who were concerned that visiting motorists may become stranded in the community.

The limited availability of fuel in the town has been a concern for the community in recent years.

Mayor Tony Rayner said Council had been working hard behind the scenes to advocate for a commercial solution.

“The community have been telling us for some time that they’re concerned about the availability of fuel here,” he said.

“Council isn’t in the business of selling fuel, so we’ve been committed to finding a commercially viable solution.

“I think IOR is going to be a good fit for the community here.

“Not only will there be a supply here for locals and visitors, but the facility will also come in handy for the transport and logistics industry, with AdBlue available on site as well.”

The new automated diesel stop is now open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and can be found on Jarley Street in the town centre.