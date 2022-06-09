Local kids test ahead of 2032

Michael R Williams

Potential Longreach athletes were given the opportunity to show their skills in the lead-up to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games, as a part of the youfor2032 initiative from the State Government.

Organiser and talent advisor Carly Quinn said she believed there was a plethora of untapped potential in the outback.

“I definitely think the regions have great talent,” she said.

“We’re excited to see what we find out here.”

yourfor2032 is a multi-year program and in the coming years the program will become more specifically catered to different sports, such as BMX and swimming.

Ms Quinn encouraged local kids to get involved in sport going into 2032 – because you never know.