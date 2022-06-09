Schofield’s first

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

Barcaldine trainer Toni Schofield gained her first cup winner in the central west area since returning when Cozhecancan ridden by Jason Missen won the 2022 Harvey Black Mount Enniskillen Tambo Cup, a race that was also a heat in the Outback Racing Showcase series.

On a day when winning cups was a first for the Schofield team – it was also the case in Brisbane when trainer Desleigh Forster daughter of Ilfracombe trainer Boy Forster gained her first Group 1 winner in the Kingsford Smith Cup with Apache Chase defying all challenges to win in a photo finish.

Winning a cup at any level provides great excitement for connections, and there is no difference when you win a country town cup.

Tambo continued the western circuit of cup racing with the first cup meeting being the Tree of Knowledge Cup at Barcaldine which was won by Echo Point, and from June onwards, a series of country towns hold their annual cup meeting to which good crowds attend the races and enjoy the atmosphere of the special win of the day.

Cozhecancan was ridden patiently by Jason Missen and the gelding shows a distinct liking for races over the 1400 metres – now winning five of its nine starts – and Missen was content to allow Cozhecancan to relax toward the back of the field as the pace was set by Louie the Legend until entering the home straight.

At one point in the straight, I Want to be a Jeep looked the likely winner when challenging for the lead, but Missen produced Cozhecancan for a final run in the last 100 metres and won drawing away by a length, with Burden coming home hard in third place.

It was a race to race double for the Schofield stable as in the previous the race, the Avon Downs Thoroughbreds Class B Handicap over 1400 metres, Jason Missen piloted Mrs Senna to victory over Set to Fight and Really Really Good.

The mare was having its first attempt at the 1400 metres and was having its fourth run back in the preparation and again was settled toward the rear of the field until entering the straight, where Missen angled for a run in the centre of the straight and Mrs Senna stormed home and careered away to win by over three lengths from a fast-finishing Set to Fight and Really Really Good in third.

It proved to be a great anniversary present for Toni and Nathan Schofield with not only the two winners but the feature cup winner in Cozhecancan.

The six-event program also saw a strong win by the Todd Austin trained Past Tense ridden by Brooke Richardson in the Benchmark 60 Handicap over 1800 metres.

The race started in the home straight – 200 metres from the finish line – and the crowd enjoyed lining the fence line as the horses thundered down the home straight and began their journey toward the back straight.

Past Tense, who has shown a disliking for dirt tracks and not always produced its best performances on them, and despite having won on the Barcaldine grass track impressively, proved on the day to be too classy for Jerry Zanda and So Empressive.

Richardson was content to settle Past Tense at the back of the field and at one point was six lengths off the leader Surprise Selection, but as the field approached the home turn she attacked on and was producing her horse to the centre of the track for a final burst.

Jerry Zanda and So Empressive had momentarily gained the lead, but Past Tense was able to race past that pair and win by a length and a quarter.

Earlier winners on the day commenced with the Boy Foster trained Rebel Wowzer with Tim Brummel on board taking out the Maiden Plate.

It may have been a good omen for the later success of Apache Chase for Desleigh Forster that dad had gained the win, prevailing in a photo finish – by a nose – over Spiritual Belief and Orders.

Tim Brummel positioned Rebel Wowzer just behind the leaders and moved around heels at the top of the straight and finished strongly to grab the win right on the line.