Tigers remain undefeated

Michael R Williams

The Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers managed to secure win number five, and remained undefeated, against the Alpha Brumbies, toppling them 36-26.

Assistant Coach Gavin Groves said the team played well despite some small errors.

“Really happy with our defence, especially our goal-line defence,” he said.

“To allow 6 points in 80 minutes was a testament to this.

“Simple errors made our job harder, our completion rate was poor in the first half and the early in the secong half.

“But we finished the game really well from then on with no errors late in the game.”

Mr Groves commended the efforts of the Brumbies’ team.

“The Brumbies’ forward pack is hard to handle, a good front-row rotation and their back rowers are dangerous as well,” he said.

“Our forwards certainly felt the physicality of the contest. Will Gunning led from the front for them. Joel Gleeson also was a handful.

“Very happy with the improvement we are making each week, still things we can work on as we get further into the season.

“Rhett Harris had his best game for us this year, Adam Hughes controlled the game well and the whole side was stoked for Tom Harris on A Grade debut.”