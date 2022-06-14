1888 book presented

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

Local Winton historian Peter Russell recently attended the AGM of Corfield and Fitzmaurice and presented a copy of The Genesis of Queensland by Henry Stuart Russel.

The interesting feature of the book is that it once belonged to W H Corfield who built the general store in Winton’s main street, and from where now a not-for-profit group of volunteers sell handmade crafts and souvenirs.

Coincidentally, W H Corfield wrote his own book in 1930 and it details much information about the early days of Winton and Western Queensland. Corfield’s book, Reminiscences of Early Queensland, has just been republished and is available at Corfield’s.

At the AGM office bearers elected were President Meryl (Nookie) Durack, Secretary Roslyn Blacket, Treasurer Betty Coupe and shop co-ordinator Donna Paynter. Membership forms for interested Winton residents are available at the shop counter.

For further info please contact Jeff Close at closeandmoller@gmail.com