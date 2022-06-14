Lucky to have them

Michael R Williams

This is a typical boy meets girl story.

Well, actually a typical girl meets boy story – a typical girl meets boy meets town meets town’s community groups – and of course – meets Barkers Newsagency story.

It would all start at a party in Bundaberg – Rob Luck was teaching at North Bundaberg State High School and would regularly visit Leanne who was working at his bank of choice, Bank of NSW.

“The people she worked with just so happened to live next door to me and were having a party, and I met Leanne there when I attended that party,” Rob said.

It would be Leanne who would go on to make the initial move, “he had the car”, she said, “he had the yellow Celica that I wanted.”

“I had to find out who owned the car.

“It was a car that I couldn’t quite afford.”

It was her first-ever adult party as she was not allowed “out” until she was 18.

“I was 18 and three months and Rob was nearly 26,” she said.

“We got married when I was 20 and he was nearly 28.

“First ever boyfriend and now we’ve been married for almost 40 years.”

Rob would take Leanne on a date to see Neil Diamond and then the local show and now they’ve worked together for nearly 27 years.

From Bundaberg, Rob would be promoted to “Subject Master” – a role similar to what is now called, “Head of Department” —and sent to Blackwater, where Rob would pick up a lot of his work-life skills and aspects of his personal philosophy.

Rob would be promoted to Deputy Principal leaving the couple in Blackwater for nine years, during a time when the population of the town was ballooning.

Both of their children were born during their time in Blackwater both Michael (the oldest) and Courtney (the youngest).

Courtney was born in Bundaberg for health reasons pertaining to Leanne, leaving Rob a few minutes late to Courtney’s birth, something he is often reminded of.

After you had children in those days you would retire meaning, Leanne would become a stay-at-home mum while Rob would build his career as a rural Principal.

Leanne was among the first bank tellers to use computers in the State, she guided the first users of ATMs for Westpac in the town, which had just changed its name from Bank of NSW.

“I would show people, this whole in the wall can give you money,” she said.

“That was when they had us dressing like air hostesses.”

The female staff at Westpac had a “red biro” policy, where if they saw a handsome man, they’d ask another teller for a red biro—Rob was never marked for a red biro.

In Blackwater, she would begin doing work with the computer system changes.

But everything they did as a couple would have to do with Rob’s promotions in education.

“Leanne was always a great support,” she said.

By his mid-thirties, Rob had been moving upwardly through the ranks in the education system.

He would be acquitted to the Longreach State High School in 1992.

“Thirty-and-a-half years later and we’re still here,” he said.

“A teach from Blackwater had come here and married a policeman, she called us up and said, ‘we need a Principal here – apply’,” said Leanne.

“And I said ‘ohh look, we’ll go for two years'”.

With Rob’s portfolio – having been a part of the build of the now-famous Blackwater schooling model, they could have gone to nearly any school in the State, but they didn’t want to go to the city, they were country folk.

“We very quickly realised it was great to have young kids grow up out here,” Rob said.

“You could sense that it was a true country town; when we first came here, the house we were given was so run down, Leanne said ‘that furniture truck is not unpacking, we are turning around and going back’.

“I had to ring up the regional director and say, ‘this is disgraceful, this house has windows falling out’ which lead to them upgrading our house.”

Nonetheless, the Lucks would stay and become greatly involved in the community, mostly due to their school-aged children.

Rob would go on to apply the models he learnt in Blackwater which encouraged students to take up STEM subjects in place of a mining job in Longreach; but as higher-ups in the education system continued to push him to new schools, he would become fed-up and look to start a new career—Barker’s Newsagency.

“Leanne used to ask me, ‘what would you do if you weren’t teaching?’, and I used to say, ‘I don’t know own a bloody newsagency or something’,” he said.

“Rob used to live at school,” Leanne said, “he used to do all these hours, and I said, ‘why don’t you do it for yourself?'”.

Rob was a talented cricket and tennis player, and Leanne would go on to found the School of Dance.

Rob also had a deep passion for racing, and he would go on to become the President of the Longreach Jockey Club—and earn the moniker, godfather of central West racing.

Their commitment to the community was no small feat and Barkers would begin to double as a video store which was open from 7.30am to 9pm.

“In that first year, I even went back and did supply teaching because the school needed me,” Rob said.

“I nearly wore myself out.

“And we had kids, I would be up until 2am doing bookwork and teaching dance six days a week,” Leanne said.

Oddly, the hard work was a part of why Rob and Leanne enjoyed Longreach so much.

“It’s a town you can do so much from,” he said.

“Michael was able to be a part of the Tennis excellence program from a Southport school, which flowed on to a scholarship to St Mary’s College in California, which led to him studying economics in the U.S.

“Kids from small areas – you just don’t know how far they can go.

“Those values people take away from the country as kids, always stay with you.

“People can always identify a country kid.”

Mr Luck said he didn’t necessarily care whether Michael made it to a top level of tennis, but was glad he helped him create that opportunity.

“By being here in business at Barkers’, we were able to do that,” he said.

“And both of our children have benefited from that – our daughter owns a business in Bulimba in Brisbane.”

Rob and Leanne would see their children sent off to boarding school as they pursued their dreams.

“We always had the belief that if the kids had the desire to do something, we’d always try to give them the best opportunity,” Rob said.

“Michael was 16, Courtney was 14, and they had to leave to do what they wanted,” Leanne said.

“That’s hard on parents.

“We never saw them at boarding school, only at holiday time.”

But there were positives, Michael and Courtney grew up around fairs, fetes, cake stalls, scouts groups, netball, and different sporting events.

“It’s a wonderful town, but the sports are only two minutes away so your kids are in everything,” Leanne joked.

“And we got involved ourselves.”

Rob said he could never understand why people wouldn’t want to come to Longreach to enjoy that country style of living.

“It just has so much to offer,” he said.

“So many young kids go on to do great things down south,” Leanne said.

“It’s an amazing town for giving.”

Rob said when he and Leanne first took on the job at Barkers’, their whole dedication was to a good business that suited the country and would have what anyone would need when they came into buy.

“Don’t say you can’t have it in the country if you can only get it in the city,” he said.

“Whatever they can do, we can do better.”

Barkers’ as a business would be set up so that it covered a range of needs in the community and was one of the first businesses in Longreach to computerise.

“It’s become a department store, it’s gone from being just a newsagent to meeting the needs of the Central West,” he said.

“It’s moved with the times because we’ve had to, we’ve had so many droughts.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure the business survived.”

Now Rob and Leanne are looking to retire to the Gold Coast, they believe now is the right time to let a young family come in and take over.

“Its set up for whoever walks in behind us, it would be quite easy to move into the foundations laid,” Rob said.

“There is plenty of room for experimentation, particularly, online.

“The hours and way its structure now with wonderful staff, we spend more time on community work than business these days.”

Rob said it was important to note that the business is not as expensive to purchase as one may think and there are options to buy just the business without the building.

“It’s 127 years old, it’s stood the test of time,” he said.

“I think you need to break down the idea that it’s too expensive, it’s not.”

He and Leanne thanked the hard work of their staff over the years for their success.

“We’ve got high school students that know how to run the business on a Sunday,” he said.

They also thanked all the loyal customers over the years.

“We want to thank all of the individuals, businesses, and groups that have helped us through droughts and Covid,” he said.

“We can’t wait to be with our grandkids now.”