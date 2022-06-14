Wool judges give their verdict

Chloe Walker from year 6 thinks junior judging is fun and she loved learning.

Tilly Webb from year 2 thinks junior judging is about having fun and having a go.

Topsy Webb from year 6 learned that you can use the experience when you’re older and running your own cattle farm.

Amelia Seccombe said junior judging is about having fun and learning to do better in daily lives on rural properties.

Lotte Stewart from year 5 said junior judging is a great experience where you can meet new friends and improve every year and set some goals.

Georgina Holcombe said junior judging is a good experience to learn and get better, and she said it was good to see it still going.

Bess Thomas from year 6 said she loves wool judging because it doesn’t matter if you win, as long as you tried and had fun.