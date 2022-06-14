Muttaburra Stock Show results

Muttaburra Stock Show Committee

The Muttaburra Stock Show hit off with large crowds and exciting events.

Show President Lisa Magoffin said the committee had been “so happy with the turnout”.

“We got off to an interesting start with five millimetres [of rain] overnight, and some recording up to 12 millimetres.

“Disappointingly, this meant some people were unable to bring in their sheep, however, our sheep section still had a lot of pens to peruse.”

Ms Magoffin said the wool judge this year was pleased with the high quality of wool on display.

“We’ve also seen a few more pens each year in the cattle section,” she said.

“We’re very happy with that as well.”

Ms Magoffin said the potential for rain had not dampened the excitement for attendees who had a massed to a sizeable crowd at the Muttaburra Racecourse.

“We were a little concerned this morning, but it fined up nicely and hasn’t stopped anyone,” she said.

This year the show saw the addition of glamping tents which were a smash hit.

“We had a large crowd already on Friday or nearly 150 people who attended a meet and greet at the local pub,” she said.

“People were mingling and rekindling old friendships, it was just such a fun night.”

One event, Ms Magoffin pointed out was the demonstration from the Barcaldine Meat Barn which showcased how a sheep carcase could be turned into fine dining.

“The locally bred sheep was brought back here, and Casey, the local butcher broke the carcase down and we had a really great turnout for that,” she said.

“We got to have great racks of lamb and camembert cheese, and we thank the Barcaldine Meat Barn for that.”

Next year, Ms Magoffin hopes to extend the trade section.