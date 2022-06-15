Hang in there with fruit and veg

Michael R Williams

It is no small secret that the price of living has gone up in recent weeks.

Particularly in towns such as Longreach where freight prices are put on top of the already sizeable grocery prices, many food items are becoming either too expensive to justify stocking or have exorbitant prices.

Longreach Fruit Barn owner Sam Tweedale said he couldn’t justify selling one or two items at the price of freight, having to throw out the rest of a carton.

“It is one of those things where I have looked for alternatives, I’ve gotten other lettuces available,” he said.

“But even there, with supply and demand, they start to become difficult to get a hold of as well.”

Mr Tweedale said during these times, it was important to continue to support local businesses.

“We are engaged in the community, and we put money back into the community,” he said.

“It is something that I think is needed—we can’t always compete with prices with the bigger supermarket chains; but with freshness and quality, I think we can. ”

Accoring to Mr Tweedale, tourists in town have spent less on local products than in previous years, but he has seen a small improvement in recent weeks.

“It’s been slow to start—we are starting to see some caravans and people coming through,” he said.

“The train and bus side of tourism is strong, but we have had people come in, comparing prices back to the coast—and you can’t compete with that; we are 12,000 from southeast Queensland.”

